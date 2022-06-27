After Guto’s resignation, Bahia announces Enderson Moreira’s return to command of the team | Bahia

After dismissing Guto Ferreira in the first minutes of this Sunday, the board of Bahia announced, this afternoon, Enderson Moreira as the team’s new coach. Three-time champion of Serie B, the Tricolor coach will command the team against Brusque, this Tuesday, for the 15th round of the Segundana.

The coach signed a contract until December this year. The assistants Luis Fernando Flores, a former Bahia player in the late 1980s, and Ailton da Hora arrive with Enderson.

Last season, Enderson Alves Moreira, 50, won the Second Division with Botafogo, after taking over the team in 14th place and 11 points from the G-4, in round 14. The coach also won the Série B with América-MG , in 2017, and by Goiás, in 2012.

The football director of the Rio de Janeiro team at the time was precisely Eduardo Freeland, with whom the coach will re-edit a partnership at Tricolor.

Enderson Moreira will already command Bahia’s training this Monday, in Santa Catarina.

Enderson Moreira coached Bahia for the first time between June 2018 and March 2019. During this period, Tricolor had its best campaigns in the Copa Sudamericana, Copa do Brasil and Série A with consecutive points.

In 58 games as coach of Tricolor, Enderson accumulated 21 wins, 20 draws and 17 losses.

Enderson also coached teams like Fluminense, Santos, Grêmio, Cruzeiro, Athletico-PR, Fortaleza and Ceará.