Afternoon Session – Find out which films TV Globo is showing this week

Admin 6 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Advertising

Could not load ad

This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the Afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:

Monday

Divorce
Original title: Divorce
Country of origin: Brazilian
Year of manufacture: 2017
Director: Pedro Amorim
Cast: Camila Morgado, Murilo Benício, Luciana Paes, Thelmo Fernandes
Class: Romance

Continues after advertising

Could not load ad

Noeli and Júlio get rich after creating a nationally successful tomato sauce. But the two grow apart and an incident is the final straw for their separation.

Tuesday

I steal
Original title: I, Robot
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2004
Director: Alex Proyas
Cast: Will SmithBridget MoynahanBruce GreenwoodJames CromwellChiMcbrideAlan Tudyk
Class: Science fiction

In the year 2035, a technology-hating police officer is called in to investigate a murder that appears to have been committed by a robot.

Wednesday

minions
Original title: minions
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2015
Director: Kyle Balda; Pierre Coffin
Cast: Sandra Bullock, Steve Carell, Jon Hamm
Class: Animation

Before meeting Gru, the minions are desperately looking for a boss to serve. They travel to a villainous convention and fall in love with the cruel Scarlet.

Thursday

Welcome to life
Original title: People Like Us
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2012
Director: Alex Kurtzman
Cast: Elizabeth BanksBarbara Eve HarrisChris PineJon FavreauMichellePfeifferOlivia Wilde
Class: Drama

After his father’s death, Sam discovers that his entire inheritance has been left to Josh, Frankie’s troubled son. As you approach them, their lives change forever.

Friday

A family in trouble
Original title: parental guidance
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2012
Director: Andy Fickman
Cast: Billy Crystal, Kyl Harrison Breitkpof, Bailee Madison, Bette Midler, TomEverett Scott, Marisa Tomei
Class: Comedy

When their daughter leaves for work, Artie and Diane take care of their grandchildren. But modern methods of education conflict with what they know.

Check out other movies that will be showing during the week on TV

Advertising

Could not load ad

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Brazilian Kens lived dramas; one of them died at age 20

Maurício, Celso and Jessica (ex-Rodrigo): becoming a human puppet demanded too much from the body …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved