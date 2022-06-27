Afternoon Session – Find out which films TV Globo is showing this week

Advertising
This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the Afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:
Monday
Divorce
Original title: Divorce
Country of origin: Brazilian
Year of manufacture: 2017
Director: Pedro Amorim
Cast: Camila Morgado, Murilo Benício, Luciana Paes, Thelmo Fernandes
Class: Romance
Noeli and Júlio get rich after creating a nationally successful tomato sauce. But the two grow apart and an incident is the final straw for their separation.
Tuesday
I steal
Original title: I, Robot
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2004
Director: Alex Proyas
Cast: Will SmithBridget MoynahanBruce GreenwoodJames CromwellChiMcbrideAlan Tudyk
Class: Science fiction
In the year 2035, a technology-hating police officer is called in to investigate a murder that appears to have been committed by a robot.
Wednesday
minions
Original title: minions
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2015
Director: Kyle Balda; Pierre Coffin
Cast: Sandra Bullock, Steve Carell, Jon Hamm
Class: Animation
Before meeting Gru, the minions are desperately looking for a boss to serve. They travel to a villainous convention and fall in love with the cruel Scarlet.
Thursday
Welcome to life
Original title: People Like Us
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2012
Director: Alex Kurtzman
Cast: Elizabeth BanksBarbara Eve HarrisChris PineJon FavreauMichellePfeifferOlivia Wilde
Class: Drama
After his father’s death, Sam discovers that his entire inheritance has been left to Josh, Frankie’s troubled son. As you approach them, their lives change forever.
Friday
A family in trouble
Original title: parental guidance
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2012
Director: Andy Fickman
Cast: Billy Crystal, Kyl Harrison Breitkpof, Bailee Madison, Bette Midler, TomEverett Scott, Marisa Tomei
Class: Comedy
When their daughter leaves for work, Artie and Diane take care of their grandchildren. But modern methods of education conflict with what they know.
