Afternoon Session – Find out which films TV Globo is showing this week

Advertising Could not load ad

This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the Afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:

Monday

Divorce

Original title: Divorce

Country of origin: Brazilian

Year of manufacture: 2017

Director: Pedro Amorim

Cast: Camila Morgado, Murilo Benício, Luciana Paes, Thelmo Fernandes

Class: Romance

Continues after advertising Could not load ad

Noeli and Júlio get rich after creating a nationally successful tomato sauce. But the two grow apart and an incident is the final straw for their separation.

Tuesday

I steal

Original title: I, Robot

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2004

Director: Alex Proyas

Cast: Will SmithBridget MoynahanBruce GreenwoodJames CromwellChiMcbrideAlan Tudyk

Class: Science fiction

In the year 2035, a technology-hating police officer is called in to investigate a murder that appears to have been committed by a robot.

Wednesday

minions

Original title: minions

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2015

Director: Kyle Balda; Pierre Coffin

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Steve Carell, Jon Hamm

Class: Animation

Before meeting Gru, the minions are desperately looking for a boss to serve. They travel to a villainous convention and fall in love with the cruel Scarlet.

Thursday

Welcome to life

Original title: People Like Us

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2012

Director: Alex Kurtzman

Cast: Elizabeth BanksBarbara Eve HarrisChris PineJon FavreauMichellePfeifferOlivia Wilde

Class: Drama

After his father’s death, Sam discovers that his entire inheritance has been left to Josh, Frankie’s troubled son. As you approach them, their lives change forever.

Friday

A family in trouble

Original title: parental guidance

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2012

Director: Andy Fickman

Cast: Billy Crystal, Kyl Harrison Breitkpof, Bailee Madison, Bette Midler, TomEverett Scott, Marisa Tomei

Class: Comedy

When their daughter leaves for work, Artie and Diane take care of their grandchildren. But modern methods of education conflict with what they know.

Check out other movies that will be showing during the week on TV