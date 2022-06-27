AI shows what Disney princesses would look like in real life

Publisher of BuzzFeed, Hannah Marder aided by artificial intelligence in the Artbreeder to show what some of Walt Disney’s top princesses would look like in real life.

Below we have Cinderella (‎‎Cinderella‎‎), Aurora (‎‎Sleeping Beauty‎‎), Ariel (‎‎The Little Mermaid‎‎), Belle (‎‎Beauty and the Beast‎‎), Jasmine (‎ ‎Aladdin‎‎), Fa Mulan (‎‎Mulan‎‎), Rapunzel (‎‎Tangled) and others.

What’s your favorite?

Pocahontas

Anna

Elsa

Rapunzel

Mulan

moana

Merida

jasmine

Cinderella

snow White

Lovely

Aurora

ariel

It is worth remembering that there are different live-action productions being developed by the studio at the moment, and Snow White is one of them.

Rachel Zegler, from Love sublime love, will give life to the protagonist. The young woman quickly became much in demand in Hollywood.

Gal Gadot announced through her social networks the conclusion of her participation in principal photography. The actress known for Wonder Woman will play the Evil Queen.

Marc Webbfrom The Amazing Spider-Man, is the director, while Erin Cressida (The Girl on the Train) handles the script.

The songs are under the responsibility of Benj Pasek and Justin Paulwho have already worked in Aladdinbut are also known for The Great Showe La La Land.

When an evil queen has her stepdaughter killed out of envy of her beauty, Snow White flees the kingdom. She walks through the forest and finds a little house where seven friendly dwarfs live with whom she happens to live. However, the girl is still not safe, as the witch plans to end her life with a poisoned apple.