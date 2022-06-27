Alec Baldwin will interview Woody Allen live on Instagram – 06/27/2022 – Illustrated

Alec Baldwin announced that he will interview director Woody Allen this Tuesday (28) in a live broadcast on Instagram. The conversation will take place at 11:30 am, Brasília time.

The actor, who was sued for his involvement in the accidental death of the director of photography for the movie “Rust”, made the announcement of the conversation on his own social network account. In the publication, he wrote a note that sought to anticipate possible criticism.

“Let me start by stating that I have zero interest in anyone’s hypocritical judgments and postings here,” the actor stated. “I’m obviously someone who has my own set of beliefs and couldn’t care less about anyone else’s speculation.”

“If you believe that a trial should be carried out through an HBO documentary, that’s your problem,” concluded Baldwin in reference to the series “Allen v. Farrow”, launched last year on the TV network’s streaming platform, which addressed the sexual abuse allegation brought against Allen by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow in 1992.

With extensive interviews with his ex-wife Mia Farrow, as well as their children Ronan and Dylan, the docuseries has again brought attention to the case. Allen has always denied the allegations, and two investigations have now been closed without leading to punishments against him.

Allen’s relationship with Baldwin is old. The two have already worked together on films such as “Simply Alice”, 1990, “To Rome with Love”, 2012, and “Blue Jasmine”, the following year. In the controversy against his family, Allen has one of his defenders in Baldwin, as well as Diane Keaton, Scarlett Johansson, Larry David, Javier Bardem and Jude Law.

Among the actors who regretted working with him, however, include Kate Winslet, Rebecca Hall, Colin Firth and Timothée Chalamet.