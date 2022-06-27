Read too

Alec Baldwin will interview Woody Allen this Tuesday (28). The announcement was made by the actor via Instagram, the same network where the meeting will take place through a live, scheduled at 10:30 am.





“Let me begin by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in hypocritical judgments and posts from anyone here. Obviously, I’m someone who has my own set of beliefs and couldn’t care less about anyone else’s speculation. If you believe a trial should be conducted through an HBO documentary, that’s your problem,” Baldwin wrote in the post announcing the interview.





He refers to the documentary “Allen vs. farrow“, released last year, which shed light again on the accusations that hang over the 86-year-old director that he allegedly abused Dylan Farrow, adopted daughter of Mia Farrow, his then wife, and of whom Allen had also become an adoptive father. Dylan was seven years old at the time of the alleged abuse. At the time, two investigations that ran parallel pointed to the innocence of the filmmaker, but the case resurfaced with the move. #MeToowhich generated a wave of complaints about abuse in Hollywood starting in 2017.





Baldwin worked with Allen on “Alice” (1990), “To Rome with Love” (2012) and “Blue Jasmine” (2013), and has stood by the director’s side in the face of a resurgence of accusations, as have Diane Keaton, Scarlett Johansson, Larry David, Javier Bardem and Jude Law. Other artists who worked with the director, such as Kate Winslet, Rebecca Hall, Colin Firth and Timothée Chalamet, have already spoken out against the filmmaker.

