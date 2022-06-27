Algar Telecom launches 1 GB fiber optic broadband

Algar Telecom, the Algar Group’s IT and telecommunications company, is bringing something new to small and medium-sized companies that need connectivity in any environment and powerful internet. The company launched an offer of 1 GB of broadband by Algar Fibra for R$ 239.00.

In addition, Algar Telecom also comes with another novelty, the Empresa ON, enabling Wi-Fi connectivity in all the company’s environments without the loss of signal. To have a team connected everywhere in the company with ultra speed, the value of the combo is R$ 289.90.

So far, the company is offering 1 GB of Algar Fibra broadband in 15 cities in Brazil: Balneário Camboriú (SC), Belo Horizonte (MG), Brasília (DF), Campinas (SP), Divinópolis (MG) , Fortaleza (CE), Goiânia (GO), Jundiaí (SP), Porto Alegre (RS), Recife (PE), Ribeirão Preto (SP), Salvador (BA), São José do Rio Preto (SP), São Paulo ( SP) and Vitória (ES).

Aislan Mendonça, SME business director at Algar Telecom, says that

“We are always looking to bring solutions that have a positive impact on our customers’ daily lives. We know that with the time back to face-to-face, the demand for faster connectivity is growing as well. Therefore, we want to generate the best experience possible, following our purpose of People serving People”.

About Algar Telecom

Algar Telecom is a company that offers a broad portfolio of telecommunications and IT solutions to serve both corporate (B2B) and retail (B2C) customers. The company offers high-speed fiber optic internet, quality cellular, voice, data, and IT services, including cloud and network security services, as well as management systems for small businesses.

It is currently present in 16 Brazilian states and the Federal District, operating in more than 372 cities, supported by a 115,000 km fiber optic network.