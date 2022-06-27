Amazfit: T-Rex 2 smart watch arrives in Brazil for R$ 1,540

This Monday (27th), the Amazfit announced the launch of the T-Rex 2 smart watch, developed for consumers of extreme sports and extreme scenarios. the new device is now available in Brazil in green, black and silver with gold, for R$ 1,540 in several online stores.

The T-Rex 2 supports extremely low temperatures, up to -30º, and has a record of navigation routes in real time — thus, the user can mark trails in the device’s own application, called Zepp. The watch has passed 15 military endurance tests and is suitable for all types of environments.

The PeakBeats algorithm allows the smartwatch to measure data such as maximum oxygen consumption (VO2 Max), pace, training efficiency and total recovery time to create guidance for users.

Altogether, the watch offers up to 150 sports options, such as Triathlon, Track Run and Golf Swing modes, and you can even use the app to create custom training templates for up to 11 sports. The T-Rex 2 also recognizes dozens of strength exercises and eight sport modes through the ExerSense algorithm.

The Zepp app is available on Android and iOS smartphones.Source: Amazfit

Technical specifications

According to the manufacturer, The battery can reach up to 24 days of use on a single charge during normal use, and the smart watch design offers resistance to up to 100 meters under water.

“All functions are supported by the PAI Health Assessment System which provides a simple and personalized health score, where you can assess sleep quality in detail – including all stages”, it was revealed in an official statement.

The device is also equipped with a dual-band system, navigation support performed by five satellites to offer greater GPS autonomy, in addition to health monitoring with blood oxygen saturation measurement, heart rate, user stress, among other data.