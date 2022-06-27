Amber Heard has appeal denied and continues to owe millions to Johnny Depp

A last attempt to reduce the amount of the fine that Amber Heard must pay to Johnny Depp – after being defeated in the defamation lawsuit she filed against her ex-husband – it ended up going wrong.

The actors’ lawyers were unable to reach an agreement that would set lower values, which led the judge Penney Azcarate to make official the decision of the jury that determines that Heard pays 10.35 million dollars to Depp for the damage caused to his image by claiming that he suffered domestic violence on the part of the actor.

The judge also upheld the $2 million fine that Depp must pay Heard for the same reason.

The decision was taken last Friday (24).

Amber Heard intends to write a book to tell the whole story of her relationship with Depp and to try to get out of the financial crisis she is in.

According to a publication by OK! Magazine, the actress would already be in the process of negotiations and intends to tell details of the relationship with Depp.

A source close to Heard reportedly told the site that the actress is already considering her career over in Hollywood and that she needs to urgently money and is willing to do anything.

“She is already in negotiation and is excited about it. Right now, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell you everything.”

The lawyer and writer Dror Bikel, who is an expert in divorce, explained that the plan could backfire and Heard could be further damaged by the story depending on what she says in the pages that are published.

“Depp and his lawyers will be reading and listening to everything Heard says. If she makes any slips, which is likely, there is no doubt that she will be hit with another defamation lawsuit and end up back in court.”, she stated.

Amber Heard is in a lot of trouble

According to recent publications, the actress is in no condition to pay the fine.

American law expert Jessica Levinson explained what the actress will need to do if she can’t pay.

“If she says, ‘Look, I don’t have it. [Esse dinheiro] it’s not there – you can look at my bank accounts,’ so we can talk about things like pawning your paycheck,” he pointed out. “This is not an unusual situation for someone to say, ‘I don’t have – I can’t fulfill this.’ And I certainly think that because [Heard] has earning potentialpart of your salary could be pawned as a result,” Levinson explained.

