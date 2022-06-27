Anitta performed with the Spanish flag at Rock in Rio. Social networks “burn up” with reactions » Famatv

The A24, the motorway that connects Viseu to Vila Real, will be closed to traffic for several days in alternating sections and periods, until the end of July, due to the filming of the film “Furious Velocity”.

In a statement, the Centro Portugal Film Commission said that between the 22nd and 26th of July that highway will be cut throughout the day and night, in the north/south direction, between node 11 (Peso da Régua) and node 12 (Nogueira) .

Next week, between Tuesday and Thursday and throughout the month of July, there will be a total cut of traffic, in both directions, from 06:00 to 22:00, on different sections of the A24, reads the note. .

Thus, according to that entity, on Tuesday, the road will be closed between node 09 (Moimenta da Beira and Lamego) and node 10 (Armamar and Valdigem), on Wednesday, between node 05 (Carvalhal) and 07 (Castro Daire Norte), and on Thursday between node 11 (Peso da Régua) and node 12 (Nogueira).

From the 6th to the 8th of July and, later, from the 11th to the 13th of July, also at the same time, from 6:00 to 22:00, there will be a road cut between node 15 (Vilarinho da Samardã) to node 16 (Vila Little of Aguiar).

Between the 14th and 15th of July, the cut will be between node 05 (Carvalhal) and node 07 (Castro Daire Norte) and on July 18 between node 09 (Moimenta da Beira and Lamego) to node 10 (Armamar and Valdigem ).

On the 19th, 20th and 21st, the section covered by the traffic cut between 06:00 and 22:00 will be the one between node 15 (Vilarinho da Samardã) and node 16 (Vila Pouca de Aguiar).

From the 22nd to the 26th of July, at the same time, the cut in both directions will be made between node 11 (Peso da Régua) and node 12 (Nogueira), concludes the Portugal Centro Film Commission.

The councils of Lamego and Castro Daire (Viseu) had already asked residents and users of the A24 to understand the constraints on their mobility, stressing that it was a “unique opportunity” to promote that area of ​​the country.

Filming in Portugal takes place in the districts of Viseu and Vila Real.

With a screenplay by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, the film features Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez and the Portuguese Daniela Melchior, among others. Filming takes place in the United Kingdom, Italy and Portugal.

According to the American publication The Hollywood Reporter, the film’s budget has already exceeded 300 million dollars (about 284 million euros), a figure that does not include spending on ‘marketing’ and advertising.

For reasons of contractual confidentiality, there are many details that cannot be revealed, namely budgetary ones, but the producer, Sofia Noronha, said that it is “a brutal economic investment in the country”.