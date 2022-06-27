Anker explains: understand how cell phone chargers work in 4 steps

Anker is known worldwide for its quality accessories and, after announcing a new 10,000 mAh power bank with MagSafe, it is now detailing how its chargers work to ensure safety and the shortest possible time in the socket.

According to the manufacturer, the devices need to do more than just take the power from the socket to the cell phone, as it is also necessary to convert the 127W or 220W to currents of 5W or 9W according to what is supported by each device. Responsible for this is the module Step Downthe first security step.

The second of the four modules is the Rectification Systembeing responsible for eliminating the negative part of the frequency and preparing the partial direct current for the next module: the Filter.

The function of Filter is to transform the socket current into continuous, thus avoiding fluctuations in the energy flow, which is managed by the Regulationthe last module that is responsible for safety when charging the smartphone with constant power output from the adapter.