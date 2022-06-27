Anker explains: understand how cell phone chargers work in 4 steps

Anker is known worldwide for its quality accessories and, after announcing a new 10,000 mAh power bank with MagSafe, it is now detailing how its chargers work to ensure safety and the shortest possible time in the socket.
According to the manufacturer, the devices need to do more than just take the power from the socket to the cell phone, as it is also necessary to convert the 127W or 220W to currents of 5W or 9W according to what is supported by each device. Responsible for this is the module Step Downthe first security step.
The second of the four modules is the Rectification Systembeing responsible for eliminating the negative part of the frequency and preparing the partial direct current for the next module: the Filter.
The function of Filter is to transform the socket current into continuous, thus avoiding fluctuations in the energy flow, which is managed by the Regulationthe last module that is responsible for safety when charging the smartphone with constant power output from the adapter.
Gustavo Massette, Product Manager at Positivo Tecnologia, the company that represents Anker in Brazil, also details how important semiconductors in chargers are:
Normally, the semiconductor used is silicon, and to offer a compact charger to the user, considering the energy loss in the form of heat from this material, Anker has exclusive technologies, such as Mini Fuel, which allows the ‘stacking’ of circuits safely and reduces the space inside the charger.
Finally, it is important to understand that the charger is just one of the factors when it comes to charging, after all, the cable also needs to be compatible with the power of the device and the adapter. Massette mentions that the most resistant ones are usually coated with aramid fiber, nylon, PVC or TPE.
Therefore, the ideal is always to check the maximum speed compatible with your smartphone and if you will need a new cable to use all of it, after all one of these components can limit the charging speed, reducing the benefits of the accessory.