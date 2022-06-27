Apple is expected to launch more than ten products later this year; check the list

Apple is sparing no effort to bring its news to the brand’s fans. According to the Bloomberg website, the company is expected to launch more than ten new products later this year (or, at the most, in the first half of 2023). Among them, the iPhone 14, Apple Watch models and even MacBooks with advanced chips.

Many clues came from WWDC, Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, which took place in early June and touted some of the innovations. The event presented iOS 16 (the new operating system for iPhones) and some devices that should reach users sooner than they think. Check it out:

iPhone 14

The iOS 16 presentation gave some insight into the new software. One of them is that the lock screen will get an upgrade. You’ll be able to customize icons, change the look of colors, fonts and even use more than one lockscreen.

Rumors about the phone’s hardware point to possible camera improvements. In the Pro model, the arrival of the advanced A16 chip is possible and a renovation of the Face ID system to remove the “notch” (that “tab” that appears at the top of the cell phone screen). The idea would be to exchange it for a black “dot”, something similar to that used in Android smartphones.

All new iPhones this year will continue to use the “lightning” input to charge the battery. The transition to USB-C should only happen in the 2023 model. But for now, it remains to wait for the official presentation of the iPhone 14, which should take place at Apple’s traditional event scheduled for September 13 this year.

Apple Watch

The smartwatch can get three new variations: a new entry-level SE, a standard Series 8 and a more advanced and resistant model, aimed at extreme sports.

Rumors for 2022 point to hardware similar to the S7 predecessor, without much news. Apparently, the new processor is being saved only for next year’s releases. Regarding screen size, according to Bloomberg sources, the SE maintains the same dimensions as the current version, but can receive the same chip as the S8.

About the operating system, WWDC unveiled watchOS 9, an upgrade that should already integrate the Apple Watch Series 8 later this year.

iPad

iPad Air 2022 Image: Lucas Carvalho/Tilt

In March, Apple introduced the new iPad Air, integrated with M1 chip, 5G and new front camera. The equipment also arrived with a USB-C port and pre-sales in the same month, in the United States. But there is already speculation about what could arrive again between 2022 and 2023.

According to Bloomberg, new iPad models are expected with 11 and 12.9-inch screens, integrated with the latest M2 chip. For now, devices are identified only by codenames: J617 and J620.

Macbooks

The MacBook Air and MacBook Pro (13-inch) announced at WWDC come with the M2 chip. The devices are integrated with the macOS Ventura operating system. In addition to these, Apple is filling its menu of computers. An M2 Mac Mini and an M2 Pro Mac Mini, a more premium model, are also expected.

If the subject is bigger screen, the MacBook Pros M2 Pro and M2 Max can be presented with a display of 14 and 16 inches. In addition, the release of M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme Mac Pro (more advanced devices) are also expected.

AirPods

Apple’s Bluetooth headphones may gain more modern models, with the new generation of AirPod and AirPods Pro 2. High-quality audio support and the integration of an updated chip are expected.

The website 9to5mac, famous for hitting Apple rumors, announced that earlier this year Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the AirPods Pro 2 model would feature a new design. With this, the phone would lose its rounded structure and would present something more “discreet”, with a wingtip look in the ear.

headset

Apple’s new augmented/virtual reality device should arrive with top-notch hardware. According to Bloomberg sources, the headset would feature an M2 chip inside and ample 16GB of RAM.

Apple, by the way, is looking to follow the trend of the virtual world that is the big bet of rival Meta. Many were waiting for the WWDC event to give a sneak peek of the new realityOS system (which can integrate the headset), but the company did not go into official details.

New M3 chip

Despite the 2022 releases being thought of on M2 hardware, the apple company would already be designing its successor. The M3 would power next year’s MacBooks, such as the 13-inch Air (codenamed J513) and 15-inch (codenamed J515). Also on the M3’s list would be a new iMac desktop computer (codenamed J433).

Apple TV and HomePod

Apple TV Image: Disclosure

Finally, the Apple TV streaming device can gain an A14 chip in its new version. In addition, it should be increased with more RAM, which would make it work faster, even for games. The hardware would work together with the new tvOS 16 system. For now, its codename is J255.

The new HomePod voice assistant is not yet expected any time soon. However, it is known that it should arrive with the S8 chip, the same chip that would integrate Apple’s smart watches. It is possible that the device will come with a refreshed screen and multi-touch function. Audio performance would be similar to the traditional model rather than the mini model.