Apple TV+: see streaming catalog and price | streaming

Apple TV+ is Apple's streaming movies and series. The service faces competitors such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and has original productions that are a hit with viewers. The series "Ruptura" (Severance), for example, is considered one of the best productions of 2022. In addition, Apple's streaming price is more economical compared to other services that offer a 100% original catalog, such as Disney+: the subscription costs R$9.90 per month.

How to subscribe to Apple TV+ by Globoplay

In the AppleTV+ catalog are available films and series of own production, called Apple Originals. The viewer will find varied programming, such as documentaries, dramas, children’s titles — such as never-before-seen episodes of the Snoopy cartoon — and comedies. There are premieres every month, a dynamic that regularly renews the list of news on TV+.

Among the most popular original series of the moment, in addition to the aforementioned “Rupture”, are the Korean “Pachinko” and “Iluminadas”, a production starring Elisabeth Moss, known for her performance in “The Handmaid’s Tale”. The “For All Manking” series, also original, presents a dystopian future about the global space race. The episodes of “The Serpent of Essex”, in turn, feature actor Tom Hiddleston, who became popular for playing Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In streaming it is also possible to access the so-called TV Channels, channels that are only released with extra subscriptions and that offer titles in addition to Apple Originals. They are: Paramount (R$19.90 per month), StarzPlay (R$14.90 per month), MGM (R$14.90 per month), Adrenalina Pura (R$9.90 per month) and Noggin ( BRL 9.50 per month). The option of renting each film individually is also available, similar to a video rental store.

The Apple TV+ plan costs BRL 9.90 per month. It can be shared with the family, with a maximum of five people, as long as they each have their own Apple ID account. Each user linked to the subscription can only watch one screen at a time. Those interested in getting to know the streaming catalog better have the option to test the service for seven days free.

Consumers who have purchased an Apple TV device are entitled to three free months of the streaming plan. Offer is available for up to 90 days after purchase. Those who prefer can also purchase Apple One, a subscription package that includes five premium Apple services: Music, Arcade, TV+, iCloud and Fitness. You can try it for a free month.

compatible devices

AppleTV+ is compatible with all Apple company devices. So it works through the iPhone, iPad and Mac app, as well as Apple TV and streaming via AirPlay. The TV+ still has compatibility with SmartTVs from brands like Samsung, LG, Vizio and Sony. In addition, it is possible to stream through Roku and FireTV dongles, and access the service through PlayStation and Xbox devices.

It is worth mentioning, however, that the mobile or computer app does not play natively on Google’s Chromecast to broadcast on the TV at home. To do so, it is necessary to access the service through the Chrome browser and mirror the screen on the TV.

4. How to subscribe to Apple TV+

You can purchase the streaming service through Apple TV+ compatible devices or directly through the website “tv.apple .com/br” (without quotes). In both options there is a button for “Start Session” and “Start Free Trial” — the name may vary depending on the platform accessed. After clicking the button in question, you will need to add your Apple ID credentials with login and password.

Once this is done, confirm the payment information. You will need to add a valid financial form, such as a credit card. At the end, confirm the subscription and agree to the Terms and Conditions. If you are taking advantage of the free trial period, remember to cancel your subscription within 7 days to avoid being charged.

You can cancel your TV+ subscription whenever you want, with no minimum stay time. It is worth remembering, however, that the value of the monthly subscription will be the same — no refund of unused time. Access will remain, even after cancellation, until the last day of the invoice already paid.

To cancel from your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch, simply open the “Settings” app on your device. Then tap the button indicated with “your name” and select “Subscriptions”. Tap TV+ and confirm on “Cancel Subscription”. You may need to scroll down to find the button in question. If you don’t see it, the subscription has already been removed.

On Mac (computer), the process is a little different. Open the “App Store” and click the button that says “your name”. Select “Account Settings” and scroll to “Subscriptions”. Choose “Manage” and next to the TV+ subscription, click “Edit”. Click on “Cancel Subscription” to finish.

Apple TV+ only features its own titles (Apple Originals) in its subscription and, therefore, ends up being at a disadvantage against competitors such as Netflix and Prime Video, which have original productions added to thousands of titles from other distributors. To watch some content outside of Apple’s originals, it is necessary to pay an extra fee, which makes the service more expensive.

TV+ is more in line with Disney+, with its 100% original catalogue. This time, however, the apple company’s streaming takes advantage of the monthly fee. TV+ costs BRL 9.90, while Disney+ costs BRL 27.90 for the monthly option. Netflix, despite having a menu with more varied options, is also in the range of expensive streaming: the cheapest plan is R$25.90.

It is worth mentioning that Apple TV+ content has been standing out for its original productions, offered at a “more affordable” price, in the same line of value as Prime Video. Therefore, streaming is more suitable for those who are looking for specific Apple titles and do not want to spend a lot on subscriptions.

With information from Apple and Apple Support

