Artificial intelligence processor assembled like Lego

The reconfigurable AI chip is made up of alternating layers of sensing and processing elements that communicate by light.

Imagine a more sustainable future where cell phones, watches and other wearable devices do not have to be discarded and replaced with newer models.

Instead, they can be upgraded with the latest sensors and processors, which will fit into the internal chip like Lego bricks. A reconfigurable hardware in this way will be able to keep the devices always up to date, reducing our electronic waste.

To demonstrate that these are real and not just physical possibilities, Chanyeol Choi and his colleagues at various US institutions have prototyped a modular architecture for a reconfigurable artificial intelligence chip.

The device is formed by alternating layers of sensing (sensors) and processing elements, along with light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that allow the layers of the chip to communicate with each other optically.

There are other modular chip designs, but they typically employ conventional wiring to relay signals between layers; but these connections are difficult, if not impossible, to cut and rewire, making these projects stackable and not reconfigurable. The new platform uses light, rather than physical wires, to transmit information through the chip. The chip can therefore be reconfigured, with layers that can be swapped or stacked, for example to add new sensors or upgraded processors.

“You can add as many layers of computation and sensors as you want, to detect light, pressure and even smell,” said MIT professor Jihoon Kang. “We call this a Lego-like reconfigurable AI chip because it has unlimited expandability depending on the combination of layers.”

The researchers’ idea is to build a library of functional modules, which they compare to different Lego blocks.

The prototype presented by the team was configured to perform basic image recognition tasks. It does this through a layer of image sensors, LEDs and processors made from artificial synapses – arrays of memory resistors, or memoristors, that the team previously developed to create a physical neural network, which they call a “brain-in -a-chip”.

Each processor can be trained to classify signals directly, without the need for external software or an internet connection. In the prototype, the team paired image sensors with arrays of artificial synapses, each of which they trained to recognize certain letters — in this case, M, I, and T.

The optical communication system is formed by photodetectors and LEDs forming tiny pixels – the photodetectors work as image sensors to receive data and the LEDs work as data transmitters for the next layer. As a signal (e.g. an image of a letter) arrives at the image sensor, the light pattern of the image encodes a certain configuration of pixels in the LEDs, which in turn stimulate another layer of photodetectors, along with an array of artificial synapses, which classifies the signal based on the pattern and intensity of light from the previous layer.

The whole thing measures only about 4 millimeters square, including three pluggable image recognition blocks, each comprising an image sensor, the optical communication layer and the artificial synapse matrix to classify each of the three letters.

In the very first tests, the team found that the chip correctly classified the clear images of each letter, but was less efficient when the images were blurry. The problem was solved by quickly changing the chip’s processing layer to one more suitable for dealing with noise, and the chip was able to accurately identify even blurred images.

“We can add layers to a cell phone camera so it can recognize more complex images, or turn it into health monitors that can be embedded in an electronic wearable skin,” suggested Chanyeol Choi. Another idea, adds the researcher, is to create modular chips, embedded in electronic devices, that consumers can choose to upgrade with the latest sensor and processor blocks.

