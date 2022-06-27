Asus ROG Phone 6 will be the first gaming smartphone with IPX4 splash protection

As we approach the 5th of July (the date set for the official launch of the ROG Phone 6 series), Asus isOlwith some spoilers of its new flagship gamer. And now, the company has just revealed on Twitter that the device will be the first gamer cell phone on the market with IPX4 protection.

For those who don’t know, the IP64 certification offers extra splash protection to electronics. This grid helps in cases where the device is exposed to drizzle or even in a light rain. However, fans of the brand should not confuse this with the IP68 protection, which offers full protection against water.

According to the latest leaks, the ROG Phone 6 will feature a 6.78″ FHD+ AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate support. Under the hood, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip is expected alongside up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of native storage. Furthermore, renders confirmed the presence of a triple rear camera setup.

Asus’ gaming smartphone is also expected to feature a 6,000mAh super battery with 65W fast charging. In addition, it should include an improved cooling system and Android 12 ready to use.

With about a week to go until the official launch, we can expect more leaks from Asus. So stay tuned here and on the company’s social media.