‘Athletico-PR passed Santos by tractor’

President of Athletico-PR, Mario Celso Petraglia attacked Brazilian clubs during the presentation of midfielder Fernandinho

O Atletico-PR officially announced this Monday afternoon (27) the return of steering wheel Fernandinho. After nine years in Manchester Citythe 37-year-old veteran returned to Brazil and signed with the club from Paraná until end of 2024. Nonetheless, who stole the show during the presentation was the controversial president Mario Celso Petraglia.

At the press conference, the president did not like a question to Fernandinho about why he had rejected proposals from ”big” Brazilian clubs to make his return to the Hurricane. In the question, the journalist used the saints for example. Furious, Petraglia took the opportunity to attack some rivals.

”First he (Fernandinho) opted for a big club and the whole project that represents Athletico today. I can say it with my mouth full because I’ve been here for many years promising things and often being laughed at. He also came for the project. There is no project, do an analysis, from Rio Grande to the Northeast, which has the feasibility of Athletico-PR. Take the two gauchos, they’re in debt. Their problem, we have absolutely nothing to do with it, but we benchmark all clubs, we analyze all balance sheets. Then there’s Paraná, let’s not talk about our handrails, which you know very well. I skipped Santa Catarina, which has no representation of large clubs”, said the manager.

Petraglia did not hesitate when comparing the teams from São Paulo with Athletico. For him, only palm trees maintains the ”high ceiling”, for having Leila Pereira as president.

”Then you go to São Paulo. Athletico passed Santos by tractor. It didn’t go through what takes decades, which is cheerleading. But for the rest, what does Santos mean next to Athletico-PR? Santos lowered his roof because it’s broken. Corinthians and Sao Paulo they lowered the ceilings because they are having problems, so much so that Daniel (Alves) left because he had a very high salary. Who keeps a high ceiling is the palm treesfor the patronage he has. Leila wants to be world champion because it’s a joke, it’s a meme. Palmeiras is not world champion (laughs) and she wants to break that”he said.

Finally, Petraglia used a phrase from former president Fernando Collor de Mello to extol the Hurricane project.

”Then you go to Rio de Janeiro. Fluminense, Flamengo, Botafogo and Vasco. Go to Minas Gerais… Then forget the rest. There is no project bigger than ours. There is absolutely none. And you will see this if we have the competence to carry out what is projected. You will really see that what I am saying is not a fallacy, it is a factual reality. Because we prepare for it, we help change the laws, the SAF, the principal…This is a sentence I copied from Collor de Melo, but time is the lord of reason”, he concluded.