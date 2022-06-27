Atlético-MG is a record holder in the Brazilian national team; remember remarkable

“O Galo is the turning team” is one of the chants of Atlético-MG’s fans when the team is at a disadvantage in the mark. And the athletican has reason to believe in this mantra, since the club from Minas Gerais was the one that won the most comeback games in the Brazilian Championship in the era of consecutive points, therefore, since 2003. There are 49 comeback triumphs, according to Rodolfo Rodrigues, columnist of UOL Esporte.

A number that Atlético reached over the weekend, beating Fortaleza 3-2 at Mineirão, in a game valid for the 14th round of the Brasileirão. The Galo asked for 2 to 0 until the 30 minutes of the second half. The turnaround was built with goals from Rubens, Réver and Matheus Jussa, against, the latter already in the 51st minute of the final stage.

Most comeback victories in the Brasileirão in the era of consecutive points (2003-2022):

[49] Atlético-MG

49 Flemish

44 Corinthians

43 São Paulo

41 Saints

38 palm trees

37 Fluminense

36 cruise

32 International

28 Botafogo

28 Goiás

26 Athletico-PR

26 Vasco

23 Guild — Rodolfo Rodrigues (@ rodolfo1975) June 26, 2022

Like Flamengo, Atlético has 49 comeback victories in the Brasileirão since 2003, with the difference that the alvinegro team has fewer games. Galo played in Serie B in 2006, in addition to entering the field in the last round of the 2016 edition, because of the Chapecoense plane crash in Colombia.

With so many turns, some are very striking for the athletican. O UOL Esporte listed the ten most outstanding comebacks for Atlético since 2003, whether because of the goal difference, the importance of the game or even the time of goals.

Bahia 2 x 3 Atlético-MG – 2021

Hulk and Mariano celebrate Atlético-MG’s goal against Bahia, for the Brazilian Championship Image: Publicity/CAM

When talking about Atlético-MG’s comeback in the Brasileirão, certainly the game with Bahia is the one most remembered by the athletican. Galo was trailing 2-0, but turned around with three goals in a five-minute interval. The result confirmed the conquest of the Brasileirão last year.

Atlético-MG 3 x 2 Fluminense – 2012

Ronaldinho Gaúcho celebrates with Leonardo Silva the turning point in Altético-MG’s victory over Fluminense at Independência Image: Bruno Cantini/Flickr Atlético MG

It was the meeting between leader and deputy leader, at Independência. Galo needed to win to stay in the dispute, but lost, with a goal from Wellington Nem, 10 minutes into the final stage. Jô scored twice and put Alvinegro in advantage, but shortly afterward, forward Fred tied the game. When it seemed to be the end of the line for Atlético, defender Leonardo Silva scored in the 47th minute of the second half, after a beautiful pass from Ronaldinho Gaúcho.

Santos 2 x 3 Atlético-MG – 2008

The Atlético team was not the best, so much so that it finished the Brasileirão that year from the middle down in the classification. Among the few good moments of the season that marked Atlético’s centenary is the victory at Vila Belmiro, after 60 years. Without winning at Santos stadium since 1948, Atlético broke the taboo in a big way. It went from 0 to 2 to 3 to 2, with goals from Jael, Márcio Araújo and Raphael Aguiar. In 2008 there was also another comeback that Galo lost by 2 to 0 and won by 3 to 2, it was against Coritiba, in Mineirão.

Atlético-MG 3 x 2 Fortaleza – 2022

With a lineup that was more of a reserve than a starter, Galo saw Romarinho score twice and put Leão do Pici with a great advantage before the 30th minute of the first half. But Turco Mohamed’s changes, the encouragement of the crowd and the good performances of Rubens and Vargas changed Atlético on the pitch. The turn came with a goal in the last play of the game, at 51 of the final stage.

Atlético-MG 3 x 2 Corinthians – 2020

Hyoran celebrates one of Atlético-MG’s goals over Corinthians, in the Brasileirão 2020 game Image: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

After an exciting debut in the Brasileirão with a 1-0 victory over Flamengo, at Maracanã, Jorge Sampaoli’s Galo got a scare in the next round and saw Corinthians open 2-0 in the first half. Led by midfielders Hyoran (2) and Nathan, Atlético scored three times in less than ten minutes and won 3-2.

Youth 1 x 2 Atlético-MG – 2021

Nathan Silva, defender of Atlético-MG, celebrates goal against Juventude Image: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

In a match valid for the 15th round, Galo needed to win to take the lead. But it was Juventude who took the lead, with a goal from forward Pauinho Bóia, in the last bid of the initial stage. Atlético’s reaction began with Hulk, in the 30th minute of the second half. The turnaround goal that earned the lead was scored by Nathan Silva, in the 46th minute. Atlético took first place in order not to leave again.

Atlético-MG 3 x 2 Botafogo – 2012

In the meeting between Ronaldinho Gaúcho and Seedorf in Brazilian football, the athletican won. Botafogo even took the lead with Andrezinho, but Galo equalized and turned around with Escudero and Jô, respectively. Andrezinho equalized again, in the final minutes of the match, which greatly complicated the life of the then leader of the Brazilian. But Neto Berola scored Atlético’s third goal, with a cavadinha, in the 43rd minute of the second half, after a back-heel pass from right-back Carlos César.

Cruzeiro 1 x 3 Atlético-MG – 2017

Robinho celebrates Atlético-MG’s goal in the classic against Cruzeiro Image: André Yanckous/AGIF

It was an edition of the Brasileirão with two comebacks against Cruzeiro, both 3-1. But the second-round match was even more special for Atlético, against a Cruzeiro that had won the Copa do Brasil a few weeks earlier and in a crowded Mineirão of cruisers. Thiago Neves put Raposa in front, in the first half, but Galo reacted in the final stage in one of Robinho’s great performances with the white shirt. Otero tied the classic and Robinho scored two beautiful goals in a row.

Atlético-MG 2 x 1 Ceará – 2018

Galo chased the leader Flamengo and in the last game before the stoppage for the World Cup, the Minas Gerais team received Ceará that was in the bottom of the competition. Great opportunity to score and continue in the fight for the title, but it wasn’t easy. The Ceará team scored first, in the 32nd minute of the second half. Róger Guedes and Luan turned the game around, with goals in the 35th and 46th minutes of the final stage. In celebration of the turning point, the then Atletico president, Sérgio Sette Câmara, ruptured the Achilles tendon in his right leg and was operated on a few days later.

Corinthians 1 x 2 Atlético-MG -2021

Hulk, from Atlético-MG, celebrates a goal against Corinthians Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

Hulk was not yet an idol of the white-and-white fans, and it was performances like that at the Neo Química Arena that made the striker respected and later idolized by the Atletico fans. Galo lost by 1 to 0, with a goal from Gustavo Mosquito, but Hulk tried to put the Minas Gerais team in front. There were two beautiful goals, one from a free-kick and the other from the right leg.