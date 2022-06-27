Avatar: This Small Detail Differentiates Na’Vi From Human Avatars – Movie News

Avatar: The Way of Water, the long-awaited sequel directed by James Cameron, hits Brazilian theaters on December 15th.

On December 15th of this year, Avatar: The Water Way will be released, a direct sequel to the first film, directed by James Cameron in 2009.

In the feature film — which quickly became the biggest hit in movie history when it was released — ex-Marine Jake Sully, on a mission to the planet Pandora, transfers his consciousness into an “avatar” to mingle with the natives of this new world, the Na’vis.

Created by mixing Na’vi and human DNA, the avatars appear, at first glance, to be perfectly identical to members of the local tribe. A blue skin with white stripes, a long tail, two large, rounded ears, a feline nose… A priori, it’s impossible to tell the difference between an avatar and a real Na’vi.

As we can see by looking at them a little closer, there is indeed a way to tell the two apart. Unlike Na’vis, avatars have eyebrows above their eyes. Also, they all have four fingers on each hand, unlike human avatars who have five.





Also, during the film’s final battle against the humans, we can see that Neytiri wears a five-fingered handprint on his chest. We can thus deduce that it was Jake Sulli himself who designed this warpaint for him using the palm of his avatar.





What do we know about Avatar 2?





The upcoming film stars Zoe Saldana, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang. In the plot, Jake Sully lives with his new family and the new body his soul was transferred to, on the planet of Pandora. As a familiar threat returns to finish what was started earlier, Jake must work with Ney’tiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.

for the continuation of avatar, James Cameron wanted to have all the scripts written before he even started production on each individual film — considering they were shot together. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the director stated that each sequel is intrinsically linked to the previous ones and could not work any other way.

“The scripts took four years [para ficar prontos]. You could call it a delay, but it’s not really a delay, because from the moment we hit the button to actually make the movies, we’re working perfectly — because of all the time we’ve had to develop the system. We weren’t wasting time, we were investing in technology and design development. So when all the scripts were approved, everything was designed. Every character, every creature, every setting.”