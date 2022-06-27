Baptistão reveals press conference and says Santos is ‘closed’ with Bustos

Léo Baptistão says that the Santos squad is “closed” with Fabián Bustos. The coach swung in office after the 4-0 defeat to Corinthians last Wednesday (22), at Neo Química Arena, for the Copa do Brasil.

Baptistão valued the group’s reaction when they drew 0-0 with the same Corinthians last Saturday (25), also in Itaquera, for the Brazilian Championship, and highlighted the coach’s strong press conference. Bustos stated shortly after the rout that he was embarrassed and would change nine players at half-time if he could.

“We charged ourselves. What we did on Wednesday was unacceptable. We turned the page after talking a lot at halftime, at the end of the game and in training. Wednesday. The weather was horrible even before the crowd [protestar]. We unite and we have to turn around. Wednesday’s Santos should never be repeated. We don’t know what happened, we had been working well and we were motivated. It won’t happen again”, said Baptistão, in the mixed area of ​​the Neo Química Arena.

“He was right, the team was not good. He was also upset and hot-headed, no one expected praise. No one was upset [com a coletiva]. We are closed with Bustos. Together. We showed that today, he is a great coach, great person and has the group together. That’s what matters. We have shown that we don’t have 11 starters. It is very important because of the calendar. He made trades, we will have more trades for the next game and we will work well for sure.”

Santos will return to the field to face Deportivo Táchira (VEN) on Wednesday, in San Cristóbal, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Sudamericana.