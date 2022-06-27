BET Awards 2022: Learn all about the award that celebrates African-American personalities – Vogue

O BET Awards 2022 promises to be the largest edition of the awards aimed at African-Americans who have excelled in several areas, such as music, audiovisual and sport. with the actress Taraji P. Henson in charge of the event again, the public will be able to check out the big winners of the night and shows by artists such as Lizzo and Ella Mai.
Speaking of possible winners of the ceremony that takes place this Sunday (26.06), the largest number of nominations goes to Doja Cat, which made the unprecedented feat of being the only nominated in the Hip-Hop and R&B/Pop categories. The artist is up for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Album of the Year for “Planet Her”.
ludmilla is the only Brazilian female voice in the award. The singer competes in the category of Best International Artist, the same as Emicida competed in the last edition. “This is exactly how I am now: speechless! I couldn’t receive a better gift this year as I complete 10 years of career. There are years of struggle and difficulty but also of great joy and good times like this. Being nominated for the Bet Awards, an award that celebrates black culture and excellence, was not even my wildest dreams. Just to be nominated, I’m already very happy. Thank you,” she communicated via Instagram.
celebrities present
The ceremony will be full of celebrities who will present the categories. Are they: Big Freedia, bleu, Carl Anthony PayneII, Crystal Hayslett, Daniel Kaluuya, Ebony Obsidian, Eva Marcille, Idris Elba, Irv Gotti, Janelle Monae, Keke Palmer, Kelly Rowland, KJ Smith, Luke James, marsai martin, mignon, Nene Leakes, Huh–Yo, Novi Brown, Ray J, Sanaa Lathan, Serayah, Tamar Braxton, Terence J, Tisha Campbell and Will Packer.
Lifetime Achievement Award
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who has been known as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, will receive this edition’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The recognition goes to artists who not only shaped the culture, but who were leaders in the evolution of the music industry in an impactful way.
more tribute
The Global Good Award, an award that recognizes global figures who use its platform for social responsibility, kindness and commitment to the wellness of the black community around the world, this year will be for the Kenyan mental health advocate. Sitawa Wafula. The Brazilian Djamila Ribeiro was honored in the last edition.
where to watch
Pre-show: at 7 pm, on BET Pluto TV channel (channel 154), through the free streaming service Pluto TV and on MTV. The awards start at 21:00, on the same channels.
Check out the list of nominees below:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chloe
Doja Cat
HER
Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
giveon
Lucky Day
The Weeknd
Wizkid
bleu
Best group
Silk Sonic
Chloe x Halle
city girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & KeyGlock
Best International Act
Dave – UK
Dinosaurs – France
Fally Ipupa – Democratic Republic of the Congo
Fireboy DML – Nigeria
Little Simz – UK
Ludmilla – Brazil
Major League DJZ – South Africa
Tayc – France
Tems – Nigeria
best collaboration
“Essence” – Wizkid feat Justin Bieber & Tems
“Every Chance I Get” – DJ Khaled feat Lil Baby & Lil Durk
“Family Ties” – Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat feat SZA
“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake feat Future & Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money” – Bia feat Nicki Minaj
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Drake
future
paste
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
lil baby
Video of the Year
“Family Ties” – Baby Keem feat Kendrick Lamar
“Have Mercy” – Chloe
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat feat SZA
“Pressure” – Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out The Window” – Silk Sonic
“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake feat Future & Young Thug
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak
benny boom
Beyonce & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
New artist
Baby Keem
Benny The Butcher
Latto
Muni Long
have
bleu
album of the year
“An Evening With Silk Sonic” – Silk Sonic
“Back Of My Mind” – HER
“Call Me If You Get Lost” – Tyler, The Creator
“Certified Lover Boy” – Drake
“Donda” – Kanye West
“Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe” – Jazmine Sullivan
“Planet Her” – Doja Cat
Best Gospel/Inspirational
“All In Your Hands” – Marvin Sapp
“Come To Life” – Kanye West
“Grace” – Kelly Price
“Hallelujah” – Fred Hammond
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” – HER & Tauren Wells
“Jireh” – Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
“We Win” – Kirk Franklin x Lil Baby
Best movie
candyman
King Richard
respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer of Soul
The Harder They Fall
best actor
Adrian Holmes – Bel Air
Anthony Anderson – Blackish
Damson Idris – Snowfall
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Forest Whitaker – Respect / Godfather of Harlem
Jarabi Banks – Bel Air
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Best actress
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Coco Jones – Bel Air
Issa Era – Insecure
Jennifer Hudson – Respect
Mary J. Blige – Power Book II: Ghost
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Regina King – The Harder They Fall
Zendaya – Euphoria / Spider-Man: No Way Home
young star
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
marsai martin
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Female Athlete of the Year
Britney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Male Athlete of the Year
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
already Morant
Lebron James
Stephen Curry
BET Her
“Best Of Me (Originals)” – Alicia Keys
“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige
“Have Mercy” – Chloe
“Pressure” – Ari Lennox
“Roster” – Jazmine Sullivan
“Unloyal” – Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
“Woman” – Doja Cat