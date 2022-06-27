BET Awards 2022: Learn all about the award that celebrates African-American personalities – Vogue

+



Zendaya’s look at the BET Awards was a tribute to Beyoncé (Photo: Getty Images)

O BET Awards 2022 promises to be the largest edition of the awards aimed at African-Americans who have excelled in several areas, such as music, audiovisual and sport. with the actress Taraji P. Henson in charge of the event again, the public will be able to check out the big winners of the night and shows by artists such as Lizzo and Ella Mai.

Speaking of possible winners of the ceremony that takes place this Sunday (26.06), the largest number of nominations goes to Doja Cat, which made the unprecedented feat of being the only nominated in the Hip-Hop and R&B/Pop categories. The artist is up for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Album of the Year for “Planet Her”.

ludmilla is the only Brazilian female voice in the award. The singer competes in the category of Best International Artist, the same as Emicida competed in the last edition. “This is exactly how I am now: speechless! I couldn’t receive a better gift this year as I complete 10 years of career. There are years of struggle and difficulty but also of great joy and good times like this. Being nominated for the Bet Awards, an award that celebrates black culture and excellence, was not even my wildest dreams. Just to be nominated, I’m already very happy. Thank you,” she communicated via Instagram.

Stage of the BET Awards 2021 (Photo: Getty Images)

celebrities present

The ceremony will be full of celebrities who will present the categories. Are they: Big Freedia, bleu, Carl Anthony PayneII, Crystal Hayslett, Daniel Kaluuya, Ebony Obsidian, Eva Marcille, Idris Elba, Irv Gotti, Janelle Monae, Keke Palmer, Kelly Rowland, KJ Smith, Luke James, marsai martin, mignon, Nene Leakes, Huh–Yo, Novi Brown, Ray J, Sanaa Lathan, Serayah, Tamar Braxton, Terence J, Tisha Campbell and Will Packer.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who has been known as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, will receive this edition’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The recognition goes to artists who not only shaped the culture, but who were leaders in the evolution of the music industry in an impactful way.

more tribute

The Global Good Award, an award that recognizes global figures who use its platform for social responsibility, kindness and commitment to the wellness of the black community around the world, this year will be for the Kenyan mental health advocate. Sitawa Wafula. The Brazilian Djamila Ribeiro was honored in the last edition.

where to watch

Pre-show: at 7 pm, on BET Pluto TV channel (channel 154), through the free streaming service Pluto TV and on MTV. The awards start at 21:00, on the same channels.

Ludmilla is one of the nominees for a BET Awards (Photo: Getty Images)

Check out the list of nominees below:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chloe

Doja Cat

HER

Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

giveon

Lucky Day

The Weeknd

Wizkid

bleu

Best group

Silk Sonic

Chloe x Halle

city ​​girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & KeyGlock

Best International Act

Dave – UK

Dinosaurs – France

Fally Ipupa – Democratic Republic of the Congo

Fireboy DML – Nigeria

Little Simz – UK

Ludmilla – Brazil

Major League DJZ – South Africa

Tayc – France

Tems – Nigeria

best collaboration

“Essence” – Wizkid feat Justin Bieber & Tems

“Every Chance I Get” – DJ Khaled feat Lil Baby & Lil Durk

“Family Ties” – Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat feat SZA

“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake feat Future & Young Thug

“Whole Lotta Money” – Bia feat Nicki Minaj

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

future

paste

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

lil baby

Video of the Year

“Family Ties” – Baby Keem feat Kendrick Lamar

“Have Mercy” – Chloe

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat feat SZA

“Pressure” – Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out The Window” – Silk Sonic

“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake feat Future & Young Thug

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak

benny boom

Beyonce & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

New artist

Baby Keem

Benny The Butcher

Latto

Muni Long

have

bleu

album of the year

“An Evening With Silk Sonic” – Silk Sonic

“Back Of My Mind” – HER

“Call Me If You Get Lost” – Tyler, The Creator

“Certified Lover Boy” – Drake

“Donda” – Kanye West

“Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe” – Jazmine Sullivan

“Planet Her” – Doja Cat

Best Gospel/Inspirational

“All In Your Hands” – Marvin Sapp

“Come To Life” – Kanye West

“Grace” – Kelly Price

“Hallelujah” – Fred Hammond

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” – HER & Tauren Wells

“Jireh” – Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

“We Win” – Kirk Franklin x Lil Baby

Best movie

candyman

King Richard

respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer of Soul

The Harder They Fall

best actor

Adrian Holmes – Bel Air

Anthony Anderson – Blackish

Damson Idris – Snowfall

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Forest Whitaker – Respect / Godfather of Harlem

Jarabi Banks – Bel Air

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Best actress

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Coco Jones – Bel Air

Issa Era – Insecure

Jennifer Hudson – Respect

Mary J. Blige – Power Book II: Ghost

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Regina King – The Harder They Fall

Zendaya – Euphoria / Spider-Man: No Way Home

young star

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

marsai martin

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Female Athlete of the Year

Britney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Male Athlete of the Year

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

already Morant

Lebron James

Stephen Curry

BET Her

“Best Of Me (Originals)” – Alicia Keys

“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige

“Have Mercy” – Chloe

“Pressure” – Ari Lennox

“Roster” – Jazmine Sullivan

“Unloyal” – Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

“Woman” – Doja Cat