Bleacher collapses and leaves 5 dead in Colombia | World

At least 5 people died and others were injured after a stand collapsed on Sunday (26) during a bullfight in Tolima, Colombia.

The total number of victims is not yet known, and the Colombian press cites different numbers of injured. The newspaper El Tiempo, which mentions local authorities, says there are 500 wounded. Radio Caracol says there are at least 60.

The accident happened during a traditional São Pedro event, when the public is encouraged to enter the arena with the bulls. According to the local press, a bull escaped from the stadium and caused panic in the municipality.

The bull that was part of the presentation has not yet been caught and is causing panic in the streets of Espinal. The municipality decreed a yellow alert to be able to respond to the emergency in a timely manner.

In an interview with Caracol radio, the director of Civil Defense, Major Luis Fernando Vélez, said that a group of volunteers is preparing to support the rescue efforts.

1 of 1 Collapse of bleachers leaves dead and hundreds injured in Tolima, Colombia – Photo: Reproduction Collapse of bleachers leaves dead and hundreds injured in Tolima, Colombia – Photo: Reproduction

On social media, the president-elect of Colombia Gustavo Petro lamented the accident.