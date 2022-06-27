“Brazilian” Russian spy is identified while trying to start internship at the International Criminal Court – Observer

You have free access to all the articles of the Observer for being our subscriber.



Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov, agent of the GRU, Russian military intelligence, using the name Viktor Muller Ferreira, was the “teacher’s favorite” and was identified when trying to gain access to the International Criminal Court (ICC) as an intern.

Before applying for an internship at the ICC, the 36-year-old spent years building his fake identity. A document released by the Dutch intelligence services, believed to have been written by Cherkasov himself, described the entire fictional biography of Viktor Muller Ferreira, born in 1989 in Rio de Janeirowith details such as a close relationship with an aunt and a platonic crush on a geography teacher.

In 2014, the agent started his studies in the field of political science at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland. After graduating in 2018, he went to the United States for a master’s degree at the highly regarded Johns Hopkins’ School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

At SAIS, Cherkasov became popular with students and teachers. “He was the professor’s favorite,” one of his former colleagues told CNN, “I never suspected (that he was a spy).”

His accent, however, caused doubts among colleagues, with one even asking him directly if he was Russian. “Viktor” immediately left the conversation, “looking back, that was a ‘warning sign,’” said this student.

His excellent academic performance and good relationship with the teachers, earned the “Brazilian” a letter of recommendation from one of the teachers, who taught on genocide, to an internship at the Hague Court.

Upon arriving in the Netherlands, where he was to start the internship, Cherkasov was refused entry by the Dutch authorities because he was considered a “potentially high” threatbeing immediately deported to Brazil.

It is not clear how agents from the European country discovered the true identity of the Russian agent, but former US secret service officers told CNN that it is not uncommon to remotely follow some identified spies to reach a larger network. . Therefore, it is most likely that the US has provided information about “Muller” to the Netherlands prior to its arrival in the country.

O access to documents concerning investigations of possible war crimes committed by Russia in 2008, in Georgia, and in 2022, in Ukraine, it would be the main objective of “Muller”, the Dutch authorities suspect.

“If this person had been given the opportunity to actually work at the ICC, he could have collected information, he could have erased evidence and he could have had access to digital systems,” explains the Dutch service. “For these reasons, secret access to ICC information would be highly valuable to Russians.”

The International Criminal Court said it was “very grateful to the Netherlands for this important operation and more generally exposing security threats”.

In Brazil, the agent continued to live as Viktor Muller Ferreira for some time, until he was detained by the Brazilian police for using false documents. He currently remains in custody awaiting trial.