“Brazilian” Russian spy is identified while trying to start internship at the International Criminal Court – Observer

Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov, an agent for the Russian intelligence service GRU, using the name Viktor Muller Ferreira, was the “teacher’s favorite” and was identified when trying to gain access to the International Criminal Court (ICC) as an intern.

Prior to his application to the ICC internship, the 36-year-old spent years building his false identity. A document released by the Dutch intelligence service, believed to have been written by Cherkasov himself, described the entire fictional biography of Viktor Muller Ferreira, a man born in 1989 in Rio de Janeirowith details such as a close relationship with an aunt and a platonic crush on a geography teacher.

In 2014, the agent started his studies in the field of political science at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland. Upon graduating in 2018, he went to the United States for a master’s degree at the highly regarded Johns Hopkins’ School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

During his time at SAIS, Cherkasov was popular among his peers and professors. “He was the professor’s favorite,” one of his former colleagues told CNN, “I never suspected (of being a spy).”

His accent, however, caused some doubt in his colleagues, with one of them asking the “Muller” directly if he was Russian and being immediately unconversational, “looking back, that was a ‘warning sign’”.

His excellent academic performance and good communication among professors, earned the “Brazilian” a letter of recommendation from one of his professors, who taught classes on genocide, to an internship at the Hague Court.

Upon his arrival in the Netherlands, where he would start the internship, Cherkasov was denied entry by the Dutch authorities because he was considered a “potentially high” threatbeing deported to Brazil.

It is not clear how the agents of the European country discovered the true identity of the Russian agent, however former US intelligence officers reported to CNN that it is not uncommon to follow the distance of some identified spies to identify a network. larger. Thus, It is believed that the US provided information about “Muller” to the Dutch intelligence service prior to his arrival in the country..

Regarding the agent’s objectives in infiltrating the court, the Dutch authorities consider that it would be access to documents relating to investigations into possible war crimes committed by Russia in 2008 in Georgia and in 2022 in Ukraine.

“If this person had been given the opportunity to actually work at the ICC, he could have collected information, he could have smeared evidence and he could have had access to digital systems,” explains the Dutch intelligence service, “For these reasons, secret access to ICC information would be highly valuable to Russian intelligence services.”

The International Criminal Court said it was “very grateful to the Netherlands for this important operation and more generally exposing security threats”.

In Brazil, the agent continued to live as Viktor Muller Ferreira for a while, until he was detained by the Brazilian police for using false documentsand currently remains in custody awaiting trial.