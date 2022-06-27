Bruno Henrique plans to do lives during injury recovery | streamers

With the return to the pitch expected to take place between ten and twelve months, Bruno Henrique will bet on a new activity during the recovery period. The Flamengo striker published this Monday an application to become a partner on Twitch.

Bruno Henrique has not yet released the channel he will have on Twitch nor the games that should be broadcast during this period. But the player is likely to bet on CS:GO lives. The striker has always made clear his appreciation for Valve’s FPS and has even posted stories watching competitive matches.