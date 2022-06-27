Carbon-free cement promises to revolutionize the construction industry

posted on 06/27/2022 06:00



Wil Srubar holds a sample of limestone produced with the innovative solution: “We have the tools and technology to heal the planet” – (Credit: Glenn Asakawa/CU Boulder/Handout)

Global cement production is responsible for 7% of annual greenhouse gas emissions, largely due to limestone burning. Now, a research team led by the University of California, Boulder, in the United States, has discovered a way to make this industry neutral — and even negative — carbon. The secret is to remove CO2 from the air with the help of microalgae.

Working in partnership with the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the engineers received $3.2 million from the US Department of Energy in a program to develop and scale up cement manufacturing. Portland based biogenic limestone and help build a zero carbon future.

“For the industry, now is the time to solve this very perverse problem. We believe we have one of the best, if not the best, solutions for the cement and concrete industry to solve its carbon problem,” says Wil Srubar, principal investigator at the project and professor at UC Boulder.

Concrete is one of the most ubiquitous materials on the planet, a building block all over the world. It starts as a mixture of water and Portland cement, the most common type, which forms a paste, to which materials such as sand, gravel or crushed stone are added. It binds the aggregates together and the composition hardens into concrete.

To make Portland cement, limestone is extracted from large quarries and burned at high temperatures, releasing large amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2). The research team found that replacing this material with a type of biologically grown limestone — a natural process that some species of calcareous microalgae perform through photosynthesis (like the cultivation of coral reefs) — manages to neutralize the carbon. In short, the CO2 released into the atmosphere is equivalent to what the microalgae has already captured.

Ground limestone is also often used as a filler in Portland cement, usually replacing 15% of the mix. By using biogenic limestone instead of mined limestone in this role, the product can become not only neutral but also carbon negative, taking CO2 out of the atmosphere and storing it permanently in the concrete.

If all cement-based buildings around the planet were replaced with biogenic limestone cement, each year, 2 gigatons of carbon dioxide would no longer be pumped into the atmosphere and over 250 million additional tons would be taken out and stored in these buildings. materials, the authors said. This, theoretically, could happen overnight, as biogenic limestone is compatible with modern cement production processes, according to Srubar. “We have the tools and technology to heal the planet today.”

Real time

Srubar, who leads the UC Boulder Living Materials Laboratory, received a 2020 US National Science Foundation award for exploring how to grow limestone particles using microalgae and thereby produce concrete with positive environmental benefits. The idea came to him while diving on his honeymoon in Thailand in 2017.

On that occasion, he was able to observe, in coral reefs, how nature creates its own durable structures from calcium carbonate, a main component of limestone. “If nature can grow limestone, why can’t we?” he asked. “There was a lot of clarity on what I had to look for at that moment. And everything I’ve done since then has really been towards that goal,” says Subar.

The engineer and his team began growing coccolithophores, cloudy white microalgae that sequester and store carbon dioxide in mineral form through photosynthesis. The only difference between limestone and what these organisms create in real time is a few million years.

With only sunlight, seawater and dissolved carbon dioxide, these tiny organisms produce the largest amounts of calcium carbonate on the planet, and at a faster rate than coral reefs. Together, the world’s coccolithophores are so large they can be seen from space. “On the surface, they create these beautiful, intricate shells of calcium carbonate. It’s basically a limestone armor that surrounds the cells,” says Srubar.

grow anywhere



credit: NASA/Disclosure

Microalgae are hardy little creatures that live in warm and cold, salt and fresh waters around the world, making them great candidates for cultivation almost anywhere — in cities, on land or at sea. According to the University of California (UC) Boulder team’s estimates, only 1 to 2 million acres of open ponds would be needed to produce all the cement the United States, the world’s largest producer, needs. This area corresponds to 0.5% of the entire North American land surface and only 1% of that used to grow corn.

And limestone is not the only product that microalgae can create: the lipids, proteins, sugars and carbohydrates of these tiny living things can be used to produce biofuels, food and cosmetics. This means they can also be a source of other, more expensive by-products — helping to offset limestone production costs.

To create the co-products from algal biomass and increase limestone production as quickly as possible, US researchers are selecting strains and studying the optimization of microalgae growth. There are companies interested in buying these materials, and limestone is already available in limited quantities, UC Boulder engineers said. “The current pace of global construction is staggering, on track to build a new New York City every month for the next 40 years,” says Srubar.

For the engineer, this global growth is not just an opportunity to convert buildings into carbon sinks, but to clean up the construction industry. He hopes that replacing mined limestone with a homemade version could also improve air quality, reduce environmental damage and increase equitable access to building materials around the world.

“We make more concrete than any other material on the planet, and that means it touches everyone’s lives,” Srubar said. “It’s very important that we remember that this material must be accessible and easy to produce, and the benefits must be shared on a global scale.”