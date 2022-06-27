Caught at 285 km/h, driver risks 6 months in prison – Observer

You have free access to all the articles of the Observer for being our subscriber.



The Spanish Guardia Civil does not play games, so uses helicopters to control traffic. Not only does this allow you to get to the scene of accidents more quickly, requesting the help best suited to the situation, but it also facilitates the pursuit and identification of offenders. In addition, Pegasus helicopters are equipped with a radar that determines the speed of any vehicle traveling on the highwaywithout him realizing what awaits him.

One of Pegasus’ most recent “customers” was an Irish driver, who was caught on several sections of the expressway over the speed limit. But in one of them the Irishman did his best and reached 285 km/hstill far from the maximum limit of the helicopter that, it seems, passes fines up to 360 km/h.

#GuardiaCivil0️⃣6️⃣2️⃣????

????A man of Irish nationality has been investigated as the perpetrator of a crime against road safety ????????????‍♂️ *️⃣Fue intercepted by the Pegasus helicopter from the DGT in the past day 9 circling at 285km/h in a stretch of the AP-6, TM del Espinar. pic.twitter.com/BvsVe6jQJv — GuardiaCivilSegovia062 (@GCSegovia062) June 14, 2022

The driver will now appear in court, where the judge will award him a monetary penalty, in addition to a imprisonment, which can reach a maximum of six months. Given the high speed at which he was caught, it is not impossible that the referee would be tempted to punish at the same level.

The area of ​​the motorway where the Irishman was caught speeding in a Porsche 911, with English registration, is referred to by the authorities as particularly dangeroushaving recorded 28 accidents this year alone, resulting in two deaths and 11 serious injuries.