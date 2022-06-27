CBLOL 2022: With budget problems, Rensga leaves four players and keeps NinjaKiwi

With a weak start in this second stage of CBLOL 2022, Rensga will make changes to its current squad. The team only managed a single victory, conquered against FURIA, and four other defeats so far. However, the bad results at stake are not the organization’s biggest problems. According to sources close to MGG Brazil, the cowboys would be in financial trouble related to their main sponsor, BitPreço. This is because the cryptocurrency market faces a strong downturn and directly impacts the company’s revenue.

The changes at Rensga

Reproduction: Riot Games/Bruno Alvares

Because of this, the organization will make a drastic change in the structure of the team that competes in the CBLOL. All players except the NinjaKiwi shooter will be shut down. For the vacant positions, the cowboys would promote athletes from the organization’s Academy division and new players would be hired for the base championship contest. According to the information gathered, in the next week of the CBLOL, the South Koreans should make their last matches for the organization. Minerva and Goku, in turn, chose to leave Rensga this week and no longer play for the team.

Zecas and Evrot should, in fact, replace South Korean Trap and veteran Goku, respectively. Already in the jungle there is uncertainty about how Rensga would proceed. The high probability is that Mewkyo will replace Minerva, but there is also the possibility that Erasus will grab the spot left by the veteran. There are no favorite names for support yet. There is the possibility of Mido taking over the position, but the Goiás organization would have already gone to the market to look for a new piece even before supposedly making the decision to disconnect four players from the squad. Wos, ex-Liberty, would have been scouted by the team, but the player would not have been interested in the project.

Sought by the report, Rensga says it does not comment on market rumors.

Rensga at CBLOL 2022

Currently, Rensga shares the last position of CBLOL with INTZ. At the end of the first stage of the championship, the Goiás showed another spirit with the arrival of the South Koreans and the rise of NinjaKiwi. Much because of this there was an expectation of how the team would perform in the next split. However, in addition to the alleged budget problems, the team did not present good games under the command of Nova, Turk who arrived to lead the squad and replace Kim, former head coach.