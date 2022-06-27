Celebrities who don’t have social networks

How many social networks do you have? In today’s world, it’s hard to find someone who doesn’t make use of at least one of them. After all, they are so popular that, according to a survey carried out by CouponValido, a discount platform, 53.6% of the world’s population uses one. That is, according to the study, produced using data from WeAreSocial and Hootsuite, more than four billion people already have some type of digital profile.

We all know the many possibilities that social networks offer. After all, with them it is possible to establish immediate contacts, meet new people, get informed and even create a strong network for networking. However, we know that, on the other hand, being on the internet also demands exposure, which bothers many people, especially artists.

Image: Disclosure

Strange or not, some celebrities have also opted for this path, seeking a more reserved life without stories and feed photos. We even find it curious, but in the end, we end up understanding, right? Do you want to know who are these celebrities who chose to live in the off world?

Social networks and the virtual world

The virtual world can be something very attractive these days. Mainly because of the easy and fast communication that it entails, the high flow of information almost instantly and the amount of content available to us.

On the other hand, as we said earlier, we know that there is a great exposure of personal life. Or have you never come across knowing details of someone’s life that you’ve never met in person? This is one of the reasons why some people prefer to give up the use of social networks and prioritize a more private life. Between ourselves, it must not be easy to have your life exposed daily to thousands of people who are there just to accompany. Doesn’t that look a little Black Mirror? So it is! But it’s reality for a lot of people out there.

We’re not telling you to drop your social media, quite the opposite! We know the benefits they can bring. However, it’s not a bad idea to dose the content posted, giving preference to so many cool things that can also be found there!

Even so, that wasn’t enough to keep some celebrities online in the virtual world. Shall we meet some of them?

Celebrities who don’t have social media

Most likely, you’ve searched the social network of some of these celebrities and only found fan club accounts. Yeah, despite their fame, they weren’t so interested in the exposure of the networks (or do they just watch everything disguised in other profiles?). Well, what we really know is that they don’t have official social networks. Check out who they are below!

Wagner Moura

Yes, the renowned Brazilian actor and director does not have social media. In an interview, Wagner Moura said that he does not feel able to create a communication channel to speak directly to the public. And the fakes? These drive Wagner seriously! More than once they created profiles pretending to be the actor. But if he changes his mind, Tudo Pop will let you know!

Robert Pattinson

If you are a lover of the Twilight saga and have already tried to contact the heartthrob of the series, we know that your attempt was frustrating. That’s because the actor is also not very social media. Even though he is one of the most beloved among fans, Pattinson prefers to keep his life offline. Who are we to judge, right?

Alex Turner

Sex symbol, the lead singer of the band Arctic Monkeys, despite his charisma and friendliness, has already commented on his discomfort with social media. Turner, despite being part of a viral band, to this day does not have any official profile, and says he does not intend to enter this world.

Emma Stone

Oscar winner, the actress is also not a fan of social media. In fact, in some interviews, Emma Stone has already commented on how she finds it strange that people’s lives revolve around these tools. We respect it, right?

Daniel Radcliffe

Did you think his biggest fear was Voldemort? Found it wrong! If there’s one thing our Harry Potter doesn’t face, it’s social media. Long ago, the actor denied rumors that a page created on instagram in his name was really his. But what about you, do you believe it?

Scarlett Johansson

Our Black Widow also prefers to keep her life more discreet, without posts, videos, reels and whatever else is trending on social media. In an interview, the actress confessed that she has no desire to share details of her everyday life. Not easy in the life of the Marvel fan!

Kristen Stewart

It’s not just the Twilight saga heartthrob who prefers to stay out of social media. Our eternal Bella also confessed that she finds the world of social networks very toxic and, therefore, prefers to stay away from it.

Well, that was our list. Is your favorite artist there? And you, could you give up social media for good?