Ceni passes on the embarrassment of the boos, from 0 to 0 against Juventude, the Brazilian’s lantern, to the players. Dream about Soteldo and Claudinho – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

Beat Palmeiras, current two-time Libertadores champion.

And to assume all the merits of the victory, which only happened because of having kept ‘his convictions’.

But to draw with Juventude, at Morumbi, lantern of the Brazilian Championship, by 0 to 0, wasting two points was due to the errors in the finalization of their players.

This is how Rogério Ceni behaves.

His outburst when he heard, again, the crowd booing, cursing his team, after the frustrating result, which keeps São Paulo only in eighth place in the Brazilian. Ten points behind leader Palmeiras.

“We had a lot less chances on Thursday and we beat a superior team. You (in this case, Rogério Ceni himself) don’t control the goal.

“The ball goes inside the small area, and Miranda kicks it wide.

“Calleri put his head there and lost, I think, the ball’s time…”, vented the coach, not naming the players who wasted the clearest chances, against Juventude.

This kind of attitude, exposing the players, in defeats, and savoring the victories alone, made Rogério Ceni have problems at Cruzeiro, Flamengo and in his first spell at São Paulo. Three times he was fired.

In the throw that Miranda missed the goal, the coach took off his coat, and threw it angrily, on the bench. Bizarre situation that only exposed its player.

“We are going to try to take São Paulo to the fullest, to arrive alive on the 18th in all competitions. We are going to try to survive, this is the great challenge. prepare us beforehand, if it doesn’t become improvised”, said Rogério Ceni.

The translation of your truncated words is simple. He expects significant reinforcements, important from the board of São Paulo.

There are two dreams requested by the coach.

Claudinho, former Bragantino midfielder, who is at Zenit. And that could come to Morumbi in the same negotiation model as Yuri Alberto, who is more than headed for Corinthians. FIFA released players from contracts with Russian clubs until June 2023. Due to the war against Ukraine.

The great difficulty lies in Claudinho’s salary, about R$ 1.2 million per month.

Another athlete who is Ceni’s old dream is called Soteldo. The Venezuelan, ex-Santos, is in Tigres de México. But he has serious disciplinary issues. And the Mexican leaders are willing to negotiate it. Even though I only hired him six months ago.

There are other players that work abroad that São Paulo is looking for. According to advisers, there are real chances of reaching beyond Claudinho and Soteldo, two more. But the names remain confidential.

Rogério Ceni is very afraid of the dispute of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, which starts this Thursday, against Universidad de Chile, in Santiago. The match that will define the classified for the quarters will be on July 7, at Morumbi.

And, mainly, the decisive game, back, of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, at Allianz Parque, on July 14th.

Hence, he insists on the expression ‘survive’ until July 18th.

To be able to register in the knockout competitions that São Paulo is still in, the new hires. If not, there is even the risk of an embarrassment. Search for four athletes in the market and use them only in the Brazilian, a tournament that there is a huge chance that the club will not win.

The match against Juventude showed São Paulo flustered, hurried, nervous, trying to win anyway.





In the first half, Ceni spared Diego, Rodrigo Nestor and Calleri. In the second half, he placed the trio. But the way of acting remained the same. With the team tense, irritated, in front of the two lines of five athletes that coach Umberto Louzer put together.

“If you look at the numbers, you’ll ask how you didn’t win, if you look at the chances of goals still… These are bad days that we have to live with. In terms of volume and repertoire, we did everything possible”, summarized Ceni, faithful to his philosophy.

‘Volume and repertoire’ are your responsibility.

Lost goals belong to the players.

This time, Miranda and Calleri.

“Today the three points were essential. It was very important to reach 21 points. But it didn’t work. You don’t get the three points at home, creating the number of chances we created, it’s bad….”

Afterwards, Ceni doesn’t understand how he has a difficult relationship with the teams he commands…