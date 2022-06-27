CH Playlist: 20 songs that talk about enjoying your own company

In addition to having fun, music also serves at many times to distract us from bad situations and teach us important lessons as well. Self love, freedom and empowerment are some of the recurring themes in songs. Playlist CH this time brings just that and is perfect to listen to when you are enjoying your own company. Come see the list!

Love Myself – Hailee Steinfeld

As this very wise hit says: “I’ll put my body first and I will love myself so hard it will hurt“. <3

Me & The Rhythm – Selena Gomez

Who has never taken advantage of time alone to dance in front of the mirror? Haha ha. Up until Selena Gomez does it and how fun it is. Me & The Rhythm It’s the perfect soundtrack for that moment.

Shake It Off – Taylor Swift

When the opinion of others starts to make you insecure about yourself, do just like Taylor: “Let it go”. Serious!

Diva – Beyonce

Never forget that important message from Queen B: “you are a diva”.

Forget Me If You Can – Marília Mendonça ft. Maiara and Maraisa

Marília will be our eternal Queen of Sofrência, but some of her songs also talk a lot about empowerment, see? That’s an example!

wings – Little Mix

O little mix always brings messages about empowerment and self-love in her songs, but wings will always have a special place in the hearts of fans. “And if they tell you to be quiet, then let them go”, see?

This is Me – The Greatest Showman

In addition to the musical being a good indication for you to watch, this song from the soundtrack in particular talks a lot about self-acceptance, self-love and not letting society change who you are.

Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus

And of course, that list couldn’t miss a song by this singer who is always talking about self-love and freedom, right?

Confident – Demi Lovato

It’s great to have friends and do some things together, but sometimes you just need a little time of your own. So, when you feel unsure of being alone, put this one on your headphones.

Good As Hell – Lizzo

Every day is the day to wake up listening to this hit from Lizzo in the latest volume and internalize the messages!

i love myself more – Giulia Be

There are times when, even if you love someone, you have to be their priority and that’s what Giulia Be talks about this song – which went viral on social media a while ago.

Who Says – Selena Gomez

In addition to being a 2010s anthem, this song by Sel is also great for those moments when you might be doubting your ability. A mantra indeed!

Welcome To New York – Taylor Swift

Although the lyrics themselves focus more on talking about the famous city, this song is the perfect soundtrack for when you’re traveling alone – especially if you’re going to NY. The melody alone creates an atmosphere of ~movie character embarking on a new adventure~. Haha ha.

dear me – TAEYEON

“I want to say these words to myself: I love myself, I trust myself”. Repeat this to yourself over and over! <3

That’s My Girl – Fifth Harmony

When you feel alone, remember how you are your best company and everything you are capable of. This is my girl!

It Must Be Horrible To Sleep Without Me – Manu Gavassi ft. Gloria Groove

“I had to understand and choose myself. Maybe I’m too, too, too much for you.” Need to talk more?

7 rings – Ariana Grande

Princess dream: go shopping with this background music! Haha ha.

New Rules – Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa teaching how it’s better to be alone than to leave that person who hurt you to come back into your life. There’s even a step by step, see?

Bar – TINI

The perfect message for your inbox: “Don’t think I haven’t seen your missed calls, butBut I’m too busy living my life.”

better alone – Luisa Sonza

That couldn’t be missing from the list, right? It has everything to do with the theme <3