Check out the list of ALL July releases – Jornada Geek

Continuing with its long-established tradition, the Netflix revealed in recent days through an official statement the list of all its main premieres for the month of July 2022 involving films, series, documentaries, children’s projects and more.

Some titles, of course, end up standing out more than others, as a point of view of their status, which has been built up in past seasons. (in the case of series), or even the promotional campaign and news that have emerged over the last few months. Right from the start, as you know, we will have the launch of the final episodes of Stranger Things season 4.

However, over the following days of July 2022 we will still have special releases such as the 2nd season of Rebelthe 1st season of the series resident Evilthe 3rd season of tuningor even the release of the long-awaited film the hidden agent.

Check out below all the movies and series that will be released by Netflix in July 2022

Series

Netflix original series

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 – July 1, 2022;

Control Z: Season 3 – July 6, 2022;

– July 6, 2022; Boo, Bitch – July 8, 2022;

The Secrets of Manscheid Season 2 – July 8, 2022;

Tune season 3 – July 13, 2022;

An Extraordinary Lawyer – July 13, 2022;

Resident Evil: The Series – July 14, 2022;

VIP Match – July 15, 2022;

Farzar – July 15, 2022;

Virgin River Season 4 – July 20, 2022;

Glazed Season 3 – July 22, 2022;

Rebel Season 2 – July 27, 2022;

Uncoupled – July 29, 2022;

Series from other studios

Manifest 1st to 3rd season – July 15, 2022;

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem Season 2 – July 29, 2022;

Films

Netflix original movies

Hello, Goodbye and Everything Else – July 6, 2022;

Clare and Aidan agree to end their relationship before college, no regrets. But the farewell meeting promises to be unforgettable. Starring Jordan Fischer.

The Beast of the Sea – July 8, 2022;

A girl sneaks into the ship of a great sea monster hunter. Together, they begin an epic journey through uncharted waters. With Karl Urban, Jared Harris and Dan Stevens.

You Radical with Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls – July 8, 2022;

In this interactive special, you can help superstar Ranveer Singh and adventurer Bear Grylls brave the Serbian desert and find a rare flower.

Dangerous Liaisons – July 8, 2022;

Scholar Célène falls in love with rebel Tristan, unaware that she is part of a bet between him and Vanessa, the school’s social media queen.

The Amalfi Sun – July 13, 2022;

Vincenzo and Camilla put their love to the test on a trip to the Amalfi Coast. His friends Furio and Nathalie also live great passions.

Persuasion – July 15, 2022;

described by Netflix and MRC as “a smart, modern approach to a lovable story while staying true” to the book, persuasion follows the plot of the following synopsis:

“Living with her snobbish family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is a non-conformist with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth – the dashing one she once sent away – comes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to a second chance.”

In addition to Dakota Johnsonthe list of Persuasion It’s formed by Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Golding, Richard E. Grant, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and a few more names. Carrie Cracknell is responsible for directing the film, while Ron Bass (Rain Man) and Alice Victoria Winslow wrote the script.

The Hidden Agent – ​​July 22, 2022;

Pulled out of a federal penitentiary and recruited by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly skilled, Agency-sanctioned mercenary. But now the tables have turned and he is the target, hunted around the world by Hansen, a former CIA member who will stop at nothing to bring him down. In his favor, Six has the help of agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas). He’s going to need it.

The film is based on the novel by Mark greaney2009, which presented to the world the hidden agent, a freelance assassin and former CIA agent named Court Gentry. The action thriller adaptation is described as a deadly duel between assassins, while Gentry (Ryan Gosling) is hunted around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans)a former partner of Gentry’s at the CIA.

The cast of the project will have Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas like the protagonists. Furthermore, Wagner Moura and Dhanushas well as the actresses Jessica Henwick and Julia Butters have been confirmed in the cast of the new film by Netflix next to also Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), alfre woodard (12 years of slavery) and Billy Bob Thornton (Fargo).

Continence to Love – July 29, 2022;

Despite their differences and against all odds, a singer (Sofia Carson) and a military man (Nicholas Galitzine) fall madly in love.

Films from other studios

Cine Holliúdy (Coming Soon)

Good Boys – July 1, 2022;

The Cult of Chucky – July 1, 2022;

Conor McGregor: All For The Title – July 1, 2022;

Extraordinary – July 31, 2022;

July Documentaries and Specials on Netflix

Indian Assassins: The Delhi Ripper – Coming Soon;

My Daughter’s Killer – July 12, 2022;

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres – July 13, 2022;

DB Cooper: Vanishing Into Air – July 13, 2022;

Street Food: USA – July 26, 2022;

The Most Hated Man on the Internet – July 27, 2022;

children and family

The World of Karma Season 3 – July 7, 2022;

Great Pokémon Journeys: Part 3 – July 8, 2022;

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – July 14, 2022;

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along – July 18, 2022;

Jurassic World: Jurassic Camp Season 5 – July 21, 2022;

Gabby’s Magic House Season 5 – July 25, 2022;

anime

The Uncle from Another World – July 4, 2022;

ONE PIECE: New Episodes – July 22, 2022;

Detective Conan: The Day in the Life of Zero – July 29, 2022;