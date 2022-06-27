Check out what critics said about The Umbrella Academy season 3

the third season of The Umbrella Academy debuted on Netflixand the reviews were shared on Rotten Tomatoes.

The new season garnered a score of 87% from critics and 77% from audiences. Check the comments:

“Once the latest plan is established, the varied subplots generate diminishing returns, indulging in strange detours as they prepare for the inevitable confrontation with the amorphous threat” – Brian Lowry, CNN.com.

“The Umbrella Academy does a heroic job of balancing its massive set, but this time, it’s a little too big” – Jenna Scherer, AV Club.

“This is the most apocalyptic apocalypse ever, but it has no real weight. So when you find out what must be done to save the universe, it seems very disappointing. Samurai, really?” – Charles Barfield, The Playlist.

“Gloriously weird, refreshingly progressive, and happily making all the stops on the way to the alternate timeline plot generator, The Umbrella Academy is its own goddamn beast and oblivious to any complaints from those unwilling to climb aboard” – Johnny Loftus, Decider.

“More consistent than the second [temporada]but lacking the freshness of the first one, the show is still a blast, but starting to think they shouldn’t stretch it much longer” – Mikel Zorrilla, Espinof.

“Season 3 learned the best lessons from its predecessors. The Umbrella Academy is now the best version of itself: fun, witty and stylish, more comfortable in its quirks and flourishes, and with a stronger sense of how best to wear its crescent ensemble” – Alex Moreland, National World.

“[Mantém] the adventures of the Hargreeves fresh with powerful new character developments and a fun set of villains to take on” – Belen Edwards, Mashable.

In this third season, the Hargreeves brothers once again have to stop the end of the world they started, but this time they’ll have to face the Sparrow Academy.

The list includes how Colm Feore, Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castaneda, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H.Min. And also Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez and Cazzie David.

