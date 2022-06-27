Christian Bale is in a position to play Batman again

Actor Christian Bale has a condition to return to live the Batman in theaters.

Having played the Dark Knight in the Christopher Nolan-directed trilogy, Bale is returning to hero movies. However, as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, in Thor 4.

In an interview with ComicBook, the star revealed a condition that could make him return as Batman once again.

“I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, ‘Hey, look. We’re going to make three movies if we’re lucky enough to do that. And then let’s go. We won’t be long,” Bale said.

With Michael Keaton returning to the role of Batman, as well as Ben Affleck in The Flash, Bale said he would return only if Nolan directs the film.

“In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan said to himself, ‘You know what, I have another story to tell.’ And if he wanted to tell that story with me, I would be in it.”

In addition, the actor revealed that he has not yet watched Robert Pattinson’s Batman, and explained why.

The Dark Knight Writer Praised New Batman

Speaking to IGN, David S. Goyer confirmed that he’s seen the new Batman movie. He praised director Matt Reeves, as well as the chemistry between Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz.

“I had no idea what I would think of Robert Pattinson, but I liked him. And I was like, ‘I was convinced’. He’s a different view of that. But it convinced me. I thought the chemistry with Zoë Kravitz was amazing.”

Goyer also commented on the noir atmosphere implemented in the new film, and also on Batman as a detective, little explored in cinema until then.

“I liked how the noir was crafted and I liked that they got into the detective angle and what they did with the Riddler,” says Goyer.

Batman, with Robert Pattinson, is available on HBO Max.