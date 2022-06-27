Clear out of the air? Users complain about lack of operator signal

Several users of the operator Claro noticed that the service provider’s telephone networks are down this Monday (27).

The instability is affecting the general use of the operator’s services, preventing connections for both calls and internet access.

On the website DownDetector, records point out that the instability starts at least at 11 am. Complaints peaked after noon, which is when more users complained about the lack of connection. According to the site’s mapping, the coastal region of the states of São Paulo, Paraná and Rio de Janeiro was the one that most reported lack of access.

To date, instability remains in the air. tilt contacted Claro’s press office, which has not yet issued a statement until this publication went on the air.

Users complain on the networks

On social networks, users complained about the operator’s services, making it impossible to use them at work.

While some users suspected cloning or some sort of attack, store employees would have confirmed that the reason is a network outage.

