Concerned about embezzlement, Vitor Pereira plans a duel against Boca Juniors

Vitor Pereira will have difficult days in Corinthians during this week. Faced with a decisive game against Boca Juniorsfor the round of 16 of the Liberators, the coach has worrying absences in the squad. The teams will face each other this Tuesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at the Neo Química Arena. The return game is scheduled for the following Tuesday, at the same time, at La Bombonera.

For the Portuguese, the midfield will be the most difficult part to climb. Cantillo took a hook from Conmebol after receiving a red card in the group stage, also against Boca, and will miss Corinthians. Besides him, Maycon continues to recover from injury, while Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto are doubts.

Vitor Pereira had the same problem in the classic against saintslast Saturday, for the 14th round of the Brazilian championship. Thus, the coach has already managed to assess a little the dynamics of the midfield with changes.

“First, I’ll have to define the team and it’s not easy. If Du Queiroz, Cantillo, Renato are all left out, I’ll have to become a sparrow teacher again”, said the coach.

“The intention may be the same, but the result of the connection between them is different. Today, the game has become one of constant accelerations. We couldn’t lower a little to organize our game. , so they enter with a lot of impetus, a lot of haste. At high speed, the risk of losing the ball was much greater”, commented VP after the 0-0 draw against the rival.

“I will confess that I am much more worried about my team than about Boca Juniors. Despite recognizing that they are stronger now, they have more solutions, I am concerned about who are the players available to face them. If we have certain type of players, we can approach the game in a way. If not, we will have to approach it in another way. It’s not what I want, but it’s possible”, he concluded, projecting the duel.

Reunion

This will be neither the first nor the second, but the third time that Corinthians and Boca Junior face each other in this Libertadores. In the group stage, the teams played twice, with a 2-0 victory at Neo Química Arena and a 1-1 draw at La Bombonera.

In this way, the Corinthian coach sees with good eyes the fact that he has already faced the Argentines. According to him, this could be a key factor for the team, which, therefore, already knows what to expect from the duel, whether in São Paulo or Buenos Aires.

“Having already played there is an advantage, because I can better prepare the team from an emotional point of view for a different approach. Honestly, I don’t know and I’ll have to think a lot about which team we’re going to select. Boca, how are we going to control them and exploit their weaknesses”, commented the coach.



