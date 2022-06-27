“Consider giving up…”; Flamengo revolts behind the scenes and makes a surprising decision about Maracanã

Flamengo’s board of directors is considering giving up on participating in the Maracanã. Current licensee, together with the Fluminense, Rubro-Negro is dissatisfied with the state government and with the terms that were published and that will appear in the public notice. In view of this, the Club intends to insist on the project of having its own stadium.

Despite maintaining a good relationship with the governor Cláudio CastroO Flamengo has been falling out with the Civil House, responsible for the bidding. The last one was the position that Maracanã should be released for the Vasco compete against sportfor the Brazilian Serie B. However, the board is against the release since it has a report that certifies that there will be damage to the lawn.

The executives of Dearest now they worry about whether there will be interferences like this in the future, which they believe will cause legal uncertainty. The board is still against the terms of the public notice that direct the Maracanã have a shared management between Flamengo, Fluminense and Vasco. In pre-established terms, it was agreed to play 70 matches a year at the stadium.

However, this number of games is already served by Flamengo and Fluminense. If the Vasco also manage the Maracanã, this number of matches would exceed the recommended, which would cause damage to the stadium. O Flamengo still claims that he had no gains with Maracanã during the pandemic and that he invested BRL 10.1 million in the consortium to improve the stadium and paid BRL 8.4 million of fees for the state.

In view of this, the Club is looking for alternatives for the construction of its own stadium. The president Rodolfo Landim has a meeting scheduled for this week with the mayor Eduardo Paes to discuss a transfer position of the Olympic Park for this purpose. Paes returns from his trip on Wednesday (29), and the meeting must be scheduled by Friday (1), with the intermediary of the deputy Pedro Paulo.