Corinthians see rival draw and maintain difference, but group touches the leaderboard

Corinthians drew with Santos on Saturday, but did not see the leadership of the Brazilian Championship go further than it was before the weekend. A draw for Palmeiras was enough to maintain the difference, even though the teams at the back of the table touched.

Vítor Pereira’s men ended the duel against Santos, on Saturday, knowing that Palmeiras could, for the first time, open more than three points of advantage in the leadership of the competition.

After a disputed game with controversial arbitration, however, the rival ended up drawing 2-2 with Avaí, in Ressacada. Bissoli and Jean Pyerre scored for Avaianos, while Gustavo Scarpa and Rony scored for Palmeiras.

Despite holding the gap to the leader, Timão saw several pursuers do well and reduce the distance for the team. Now, for example, only two points separate the club from Parque São Jorge from Atlético-MG, currently in fifth place – before there were four.

Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st palm trees 29 14 8 5 1 27 10 17 69 2nd Corinthians 26 14 7 5 two 17 10 7 62 3rd Atletico-PR 24 14 7 3 4 17 15 two 57 4th International 24 14 6 6 two 21 14 7 57 5th Atlético-MG 24 14 6 6 two 22 16 6 57 6th Fluminense 21 14 6 3 5 16 14 two 50 7th saints 19 14 4 7 3 18 13 5 45 8th Sao Paulo 19 14 4 7 3 18 15 3 45 9th Flamengo 18 14 5 3 6 16 15 1 43 10th Botafogo 18 14 5 3 6 16 19 -3 43 11th Hawaii 18 14 5 3 6 17 21 -4 43 12th Red Bull Bragantino 18 14 4 6 4 20 19 1 43 13th Atlético-GO 17 14 4 5 5 16 19 -3 40 14th Goiás 17 14 4 5 5 14 17 -3 40 15th Ceará 17 14 3 8 3 14 14 0 40 16th coritiba 15 14 4 3 7 16 22 -6 36 17th America-MG 15 14 4 3 7 11 17 -6 36 18th cuiabá 13 14 3 4 7 9 16 -7 31 19th Youth 11 14 two 5 7 12 24 -12 26 20th Strength 10 14 two 4 8 12 19 -7 24

See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

See the games of the 14th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Games on 06/24/2022

20h00 – Internacional 3 x 0 Coritiba

Games on 06/25/2022

16:30 – Athletico-PR 4 x 2 Red Bull Bragantino

19h00 – Corinthians 0 x 0 Santos

19h00 – Flamengo 3 x 0 America-MG

21h00 – Atlético-MG 3 x 2 Fortaleza

Games on 06/26/2022

16:00 – Avaí 2 x 2 Palmeiras

16:00 – Botafogo 0 x 1 Fluminense

18:00 – Ceará 1 x 1 Atlético-GO

18:00 – Goiás 1 x 0 Cuiabá

18:00 – São Paulo 0 x 0 Youth

See more at: Brazilian Championship.