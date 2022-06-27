Corinthians see rival draw and maintain difference, but group touches the leaderboard

Corinthians drew with Santos on Saturday, but did not see the leadership of the Brazilian Championship go further than it was before the weekend. A draw for Palmeiras was enough to maintain the difference, even though the teams at the back of the table touched.
Vítor Pereira’s men ended the duel against Santos, on Saturday, knowing that Palmeiras could, for the first time, open more than three points of advantage in the leadership of the competition.
After a disputed game with controversial arbitration, however, the rival ended up drawing 2-2 with Avaí, in Ressacada. Bissoli and Jean Pyerre scored for Avaianos, while Gustavo Scarpa and Rony scored for Palmeiras.
Despite holding the gap to the leader, Timão saw several pursuers do well and reduce the distance for the team. Now, for example, only two points separate the club from Parque São Jorge from Atlético-MG, currently in fifth place – before there were four.
Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|palm trees
|29
|14
|8
|5
|1
|27
|10
|17
|69
|2nd
|Corinthians
|26
|14
|7
|5
|two
|17
|10
|7
|62
|3rd
|Atletico-PR
|24
|14
|7
|3
|4
|17
|15
|two
|57
|4th
|International
|24
|14
|6
|6
|two
|21
|14
|7
|57
|5th
|Atlético-MG
|24
|14
|6
|6
|two
|22
|16
|6
|57
|6th
|Fluminense
|21
|14
|6
|3
|5
|16
|14
|two
|50
|7th
|saints
|19
|14
|4
|7
|3
|18
|13
|5
|45
|8th
|Sao Paulo
|19
|14
|4
|7
|3
|18
|15
|3
|45
|9th
|Flamengo
|18
|14
|5
|3
|6
|16
|15
|1
|43
|10th
|Botafogo
|18
|14
|5
|3
|6
|16
|19
|-3
|43
|11th
|Hawaii
|18
|14
|5
|3
|6
|17
|21
|-4
|43
|12th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|18
|14
|4
|6
|4
|20
|19
|1
|43
|13th
|Atlético-GO
|17
|14
|4
|5
|5
|16
|19
|-3
|40
|14th
|Goiás
|17
|14
|4
|5
|5
|14
|17
|-3
|40
|15th
|Ceará
|17
|14
|3
|8
|3
|14
|14
|0
|40
|16th
|coritiba
|15
|14
|4
|3
|7
|16
|22
|-6
|36
|17th
|America-MG
|15
|14
|4
|3
|7
|11
|17
|-6
|36
|18th
|cuiabá
|13
|14
|3
|4
|7
|9
|16
|-7
|31
|19th
|Youth
|11
|14
|two
|5
|7
|12
|24
|-12
|26
|20th
|Strength
|10
|14
|two
|4
|8
|12
|19
|-7
|24
See the games of the 14th round of the Brasileirão 2022
Games on 06/24/2022
20h00 – Internacional 3 x 0 Coritiba
Games on 06/25/2022
16:30 – Athletico-PR 4 x 2 Red Bull Bragantino
19h00 – Corinthians 0 x 0 Santos
19h00 – Flamengo 3 x 0 America-MG
21h00 – Atlético-MG 3 x 2 Fortaleza
Games on 06/26/2022
16:00 – Avaí 2 x 2 Palmeiras
16:00 – Botafogo 0 x 1 Fluminense
18:00 – Ceará 1 x 1 Atlético-GO
18:00 – Goiás 1 x 0 Cuiabá
18:00 – São Paulo 0 x 0 Youth
