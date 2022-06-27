Cruzeiro vs Sport: see the likely lineups for the Serie B game

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Daniel Jr. fight for a spot in Cruzeiro’s attack

Cruzeiro closed the preparation to face Sport with a training session this Monday morning (27), at Toca da Raposa II. The teams face each other on Tuesday (28), at 21:30, in Mineiro, for the 15th round of Serie B. More than 35 thousand tickets have already been sold for the game at Gigante da Pampulha.

On the other hand, coach Paulo Pezzolano can count on the return of midfielder Neto Moura, who did not face Fluminense, last Thursday (23), because he already played in the Copa do Brasil for Mirassol, and the versatile Leonardo Pais, recovered from muscle swelling in the right thigh.

Pezzolano should keep the team with three defenders, return with Leo Pais to the right side – if the Uruguayan is unable to play the 90 minutes, Geovane will start the match – and Neto Moura to the midfield. In attack, Rodolfo and Daniel Jr. vying for a spot alongside Edu.

O cruise should be cast with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Leonardo Pais (Geovane), Willian Oliveira, Neto Moura, Fernando Canesin and Matheus Bid; Edu and Rodolfo (Daniel Jr.).

The celestial club leads Serie B with 31 points out of a possible 39. O sport fifth place with 21.

Fluminense x Cruzeiro: photos from the game at Maracan for the Copa do Brasil Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1 Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1 Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1 Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1 Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1 Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1 Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1 Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Cano scored the winning goal for Fluminense: 2-1 – photo: MARCELO GONALVES / FLUMINENSE FC Cano scored the winning goal for Fluminense: 2-1 – photo: MARCELO GONALVES / FLUMINENSE FC Cano scored the winning goal for Fluminense: 2-1 – photo: MARCELO GONALVES / FLUMINENSE FC Cano scored the winning goal for Fluminense: 2-1 – photo: MARCELO GONALVES / FLUMINENSE FC Cano scored the winning goal for Fluminense: 2-1 – photo: MARCELO GONALVES / FLUMINENSE FC

sport

Sport ends the preparation for the game against Cruzeiro with a training session in Belo Horizonte this afternoon. Suspended, midfielder Giovanni, ex-Cruzeiro, is not going to the game.

On the other hand, defender Rafael Thyere, right-back Ezequiel and forward Ray Vanegas return from an automatic hook.

Sport fired coach Gilmar Dal Pozzo on Sunday (26). Whoever commands the team in the game in Mineiro is the assistant Csar Lucena.

The tendency for the Pernambuco team to play with Mailson; Ewerthon, Rafael Thyere, Sabino, Sander; Fabinho, Bruno Matias, Thiago Lopes, Luciano Juba; Kayke (Javier Parraguez) and Bill.