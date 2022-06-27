Cruzeiro vs Sport: where to watch the match for the Brazilian Srie B
photo: Staff Images/Cruise
With support from the crowd, Cruzeiro seeks another victory in Serie B
Cruzeiro and Sport will face each other this Tuesday (28), at 21:30, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 15th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The game will be broadcast on TV and on the internet by Premiere and Globoplay.
Serie B standings
Cruzeiro leads the Segunda División, with 31 points – ten wins, one draw and two defeats. Sport is now in 5th position, with 21. The Pernambuco team won five games, drew six and lost three.
Fluminense x Cruzeiro: photos from the game at Maracan for the Copa do Brasil
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1
Cano scored the winning goal for Fluminense: 2-1 – photo: MARCELO GONALVES / FLUMINENSE FC
