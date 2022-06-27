discover the opportunities for you!

O TJMG contest the notice has been published. The Minas Gerais Court of Justice is offering a total of 284 vacancies plus the formation of reserve forts for various specialties. IT professionals can also take advantage of the opportunity.

It is important to highlight that TJMG is known for the large volume of calls that usually exceed the offer of vacancies in the public notice.

TJMG Contest: vacancies for IT

The vacancies offered for IT in the TJMG contest are for a higher-level position, with initial remuneration of R$ 5.1 thousand + benefits!

Are 08 immediate vacancies plus the formation of a reserve record for the positions of Information Technology Analyst. The notice highlights that the working day is 6 (six) hours a day and 30 (thirty) hours a week.

The requirements to apply for the vacancies are as follows:

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technologyrecognized by a competent government agency, with professional registration and/or registration in the class entity of the category, if applicable + Minimum experience of 2 (two) years in the area of ​​Information Technology.

TJMG Contest: Position attributions

The attributions of the position offered in the IT career are as follows:

identify and analyze, together with TJMG’s business areas, the demands for computerization of work processes, services and information technology solutions;

specify methods, norms and standards for the acquisition, development, maintenance, physical and logical security, data integrity, performance and management of information technology goods and services;

perform diagnosis of malfunctions in equipment, programs, applications, systems, database environments, network environments, and other information technology services and propose the necessary measures for the solution;

prospect and prepare the technical specification for contracting information technology goods and services, through the execution of activities such as market surveys, obtaining budget proposals and analysis of technical and price proposals;

to inspect and monitor contracts and agreements for products and services related to its area of ​​activity;

prepare reports, opinions, minutes and other documents related to its area of ​​activity;

travel, when necessary, to carry out activities or external training related to their area of ​​expertise;

replace the manager in his/her impediment or removal, when indicated by the hierarchical superior;

participate in committees and working groups when designated.

TJMG Contest: analysis of the public notice for IT

TJMG contest summary

TJMG contest Minas Gerais Court of Justice Current situation public notice published organizing bank Brazilian Institute of Training and Training (IBFC) Positions Judicial Analyst and Bailiff education Middle and higher levels careers administrative and legal Capacity Minas Gerais Number of vacancies 284 + CR Remuneration from BRL 3,264.98 to BRL 5,113.09 Registrations from 08/30/2022 to 09/29/2022 Registration fee from BRL 80.00 to BRL 100.00 Objective test date 12/04/2022 Click here to see the TJMG 2022 announcement