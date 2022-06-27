Doctor Strange 2 alternate ending revealed

Doctor Strange 2 it was the first Marvel Studios movie in theaters in 2022. Currently, you can check out the Multiverse of Madness exclusively on Disney+. So now fans are speculating about the MCU’s future.

While we also wait for the arrival of EXTRAS like deleted scenes, behind the scenes and bloopers in streaming, here’s a great curiosity. Since screenwriter Michael Waldron ended up revealing the alternative ending of the movie!

According to him, the idea was discussed, but obviously discarded in the final version. In such an ending, the main Doctor Strange and Sinister Strange would switch places! With the evil version of the hero ending up in the mainline of the MCU, while the original Strange would be stuck in the other dimension.

Check out what the writer said:

“Strange gets stuck in that universe… And then the [Strange Sinistro] turns around and the third eye opens.”

In the end, it turns out that the entire Third Eye thing was kept in the movie. But in a slightly less drastic way. With Strange being affected by the dark magic he had used to defeat Wanda.

Which, for sure, will have major consequences in Doctor Strange 3. But in a VERY different dynamic, since we won’t have the Mage trapped in another reality, and an evil substitute in his place can damage the MCU even more.

Could this happen in the future? The idea is interesting… Finally, keep an eye out here on Marvel’s legacy for more information.

Fantastic Four Easter Egg Confirmed in Doctor Strange 2!

Doctor Strange 2 finally arrived in the Disney+ catalog, giving fans the chance to watch the movie from home. With this, we can discover more details and some curiosities of the film and its backstage. Including a big easter egg that no one noticed before!

Interestingly, this information was not revealed in the streaming version of the film. But in the digital copy that is available in some countries for rent and purchase. Where the film is accompanied by an audio commentary track.

During the intro scene of Mr. Fantastic by John Krasinski, producer Richie Palmer has confirmed that we have a Doctor Fate easter egg here.

Check out:

“It’s exciting that the uniform created by Ryan Meinerding is a truly special gift. The detail of the teleportation device he uses to enter the scene is something we took from the comics. It’s Doctor Doom’s Time Platform.”

The mechanism created by Victor Von Doom is literally what its name suggests: a platform/portal that serves as a time machine.

Check out what he looks like in the comics:

It is worth remembering that this portal was also compared by fans with the technology and portals used by TVA in the Loki series. Since in the comics, Kang is distantly related to Reed Richards.

So are all these references connected? keep an eye on Marvel’s legacy for more information and curiosities.

