Douglas Silva: The BBB brought me negotiation power

Actor and finalist of Big Brother Brazil, DG recalls emblematic roles, talks about racism, family and money: “I’ve been through a few good ones and nothing has shaken me”

“In Big Brother Brasil, speaking a grain of sand can weigh tons”, says Douglas Silva. One of the show’s finalists, DG, as he became known, almost didn’t enter the house for fear of the consequences that fame could bring to his family. But accepting the invitation from the BBB turned out to be a hit in the actor’s career. Nominated for an International Emmy for his work on the series “City of Men”, Douglas can finally decide which projects he will embark on and, above all, for what kind of remuneration. At the age of 34, the actor has a career spanning twenty years, as he began his career as a child living the unforgettable Dadinho, from “City of God”. About his performance in the film that divided waters in Brazilian cinema, he recalls: “The preparation of the cast was fundamental, but my experience in the favela also helped a lot”.

The artist was born in the Kelson’s favela and, encouraged by a teacher, started acting at the age of eight. Obstinate, DG jumped at every opportunity and, since his first audition, for the famous film by Fernando Meirelles, he never stopped working. “It took a lot to believe in myself to get my family out of the hole I got out of,” he says.

In a high-spirited chat with the Trip FM, Douglas spoke of childhood, racism and fatherhood: “I’ve been through a few good ones and nothing has shaken me.” Read an excerpt below or listen to the full interview on play above or on our Spotify channel.

Douglas Silva