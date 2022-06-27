Douglas Silva: The BBB brought me negotiation power

“In Big Brother Brasil, speaking a grain of sand can weigh tons”, says Douglas Silva. One of the show’s finalists, DG, as he became known, almost didn’t enter the house for fear of the consequences that fame could bring to his family. But accepting the invitation from the BBB turned out to be a hit in the actor’s career. Nominated for an International Emmy for his work on the series “City of Men”, Douglas can finally decide which projects he will embark on and, above all, for what kind of remuneration. At the age of 34, the actor has a career spanning twenty years, as he began his career as a child living the unforgettable Dadinho, from “City of God”. About his performance in the film that divided waters in Brazilian cinema, he recalls: “The preparation of the cast was fundamental, but my experience in the favela also helped a lot”.

The artist was born in the Kelson’s favela and, encouraged by a teacher, started acting at the age of eight. Obstinate, DG jumped at every opportunity and, since his first audition, for the famous film by Fernando Meirelles, he never stopped working. “It took a lot to believe in myself to get my family out of the hole I got out of,” he says.

In a high-spirited chat with the Trip FM, Douglas spoke of childhood, racism and fatherhood: "I've been through a few good ones and nothing has shaken me."





trip Actress Viola Davis has a famous speech in which she compares her career with big names in cinema and says she’s not even close to a Mery Streep, for example, in terms of money. How is that aspect of her career?

Douglas Silva. It’s just you comparing time and volume of work of a black and a white: what is the status of each? It’s bad, but we keep fighting; I don’t get discouraged. My goal is to leave my family well. Now I’m on the crest of the wave, only now in this place with negotiating power. It’s a shame that it took me 22 years of career, with a film nominated for an Oscar and an Emmy nomination, to achieve a remuneration that I think is fair. People who don’t even have half the years of career I have are making money.

Babu already said the following sentence in an interview with Trip: “I didn’t get notoriety with my art, I got it with an entertainment show, where all my knowledge was not used, in the sense of character building. Sometimes it’s frustrating live from art in the country”. Do you feel the same way? Having gained fame at BBB doesn’t bother me. I know how to reinvent myself. At 34, I’m still young, despite being on the track since I was ten. Obviously it’s sad to have to be inside a house for 100 days for Brazil to meet me. It’s sad for them who don’t feed on culture. You can consume many other things. But it’s been great to have participated in Big Brother.

Are you optimistic about Brazil? I am very optimistic: today my reality is very different from all my friends. It took a lot to believe in myself to get my family out of the hole I got out of. I strongly believe that we can have a country with more equality. Racism is not a disease, racism is taught – you can break it down at the base.