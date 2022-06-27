“Dune 2”: Léa Seydoux could be Lady Margot next. Look!

Since the sequel to “Dune” was confirmed, fans of the story can’t stop thinking about the 2nd movie. With important Hollywood names such as Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, “Dune” was a box office hit and it looks like more well-known artists may be joining the production soon. According to Deadline, in an article published this Tuesday (21), Léa Seydoux is the newest listed to be part of the cast.

The French actress – known for works such as “Blue is the Warmest Color” and “007: No Time to Die” – was successful with the new release “Crimes of the Future” in Cannes and is expected to play Lady Margot, an essential character for the course of history. The vehicle also revealed the bet for the beginning of the recordings and a forecast of when “Dune 2” can finally hit theaters! Check out.

Léa Seydoux can participate in “Dune 2”

Deadline exclusively published that Léa Seydoux is in final negotiations to star in the sequel to Dune – a film that has garnered one of the highest number of nominations for the 2022 Oscars. According to the vehicle, the actress is director Denis Villeneuve’s youngest choice. and is expected to announce her casting soon, as the character Margot Fenring, known only as Lady Margot in Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson’s story.

In any case, the public will know more about “Dune 2” in a few months, when the recordings begin. Deadline claims that production is expected to begin on the project in the Northern Hemisphere autumn, which takes place between September and December. The premiere of the sequel should be around October 20, 2023that is, another film that we will wait with great anticipation until next year.