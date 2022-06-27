Elon Musk’s daughter awaits hearing to regularize the name change

The billionaire’s 18-year-old daughter Elon MuskVivian Jenna Wilson, requested that his name be legally changed to dissociate himself from his father, according to legal documents that surfaced on Monday.

“I no longer live with my biological father and do not wish to be related in any way,” she said in the petition for a name change and a new birth certificate. Musk’s daughter also changed her gender recognition from male to female after reaching the age of majority, 18, an age that allows legal rights in California. The documents were filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica in mid-April and recently surfaced through online media reports.

Musk’s daughter’s new name was changed in the online document. Her mother is Justine Wilson, who was married to Musk from 2000 to 2008, when they divorced. Musk and Wilson have five children together. Musk has two more children with singer Grimes.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the 21st, Wilson said she is proud of her daughter. Representatives for Musk’s daughter could not be reached immediately. There were no further details about the fight between the young woman and her father, the head of Tesla and SpaceX.

In a statement to the Daily Beast, Musk criticized the media for publishing the story about his daughter and her name. “She doesn’t want to be a public figure,” he said. “I think it’s important to defend her right to privacy. Please don’t expose someone against their will – it’s not right.” A hearing to finalize the name change will take place later this month.

Twitter purchase

Musk, the richest man in the world, is still involved with Twitter and its $44 billion bid to take over the social media platform. On Tuesday, Twitter’s board unanimously recommended that shareholders approve the proposed sale, according to a regulatory filing. The billionaire reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, although the CEO also indicated that there are several “unresolved issues” related to the deal.