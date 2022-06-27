Emelec x Atltico: probable lineups for the duel for Libertadores

Packed after three consecutive victories, Atltico is preparing for one of the most important duels of the year. This Tuesday (28), at 7:15 pm, Galo will face Emelec at the George Capwell Stadium, in Ecuador, in a first-leg match for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da América. Next, see the probable schedules for the duel.
After weeks of intense pressure for poor results and performances, Atltico responded positively. In a sequence of matches in Mineiro, with the support of the fans, Galo won twice against Flamengo – once for the Brazilian Championship and once for the Copa do Brasil – and Fortaleza with an exciting comeback.
Stadiums where Atltico played in the Copa Libertadores
Emelec
It’s them: defenders Anbal Leguizamn and Joel Quintero – both with knee problems – and striker Joao Rojas, sold to Monterrey (Mexico). He was regarded as the most unbalanced player on the team.
In this way, Emelec’s probable lineup to face Atltico has Ortz; Caicedo, Meja, Guevara and Jackson Rodrguez; Arroyo, Sebastian Rodrguez and Cevallos; Carabal, Zapata and Cabeza.
athletic
After preserving the majority of their holders in the victory against Fortaleza, Atltico will use what is best against Emelec. In any case, Turco continues to have to deal with important casualties in the starting lineup.
The right-back Mariano was released by Atltico to take care of private matters. In midfield, Jair and Zaracho remain under the care of the medical department, treating injuries. the same case of striker Keno, who suffered a new injury to the posterior muscle of his right thigh. The steering wheel Neto, with flu-like symptoms, also did not travel to Ecuador.
The main doubts about the lineup of Atltico to face Emelec are in the attack. Vargas left the game against Fortaleza feeling uncomfortable, while Hulk was spared from the game due to swelling in his right foot. The two, despite that, are the most likely starters for the duel in Libertadores. Ademir and Svio vie for a spot on the right wing.
Therefore, Galo’s probable lineup for the game against Emelec has Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Otvio and Nacho Fernndez; Ademir (Svio), Vargas and Hulk.