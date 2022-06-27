Emma Roberts at Marvel: actress will have role in "Madame Web"

Emma Roberts will enter the Marvel universe. She will play a character in “Madame Teia”a film derived from the comics “Spider man” and produced by Sony Pictures. The name of the actress was announced this Monday (27/6) by the website Deadline.

Details about participation Emma Roberts in the film are unknown. Announcements for the cast of “Madame Teia” have not signaled the characters that will be played by the actors. Certainly, one only has the role of Dakota Johnson (from “Fifty Shades of Grey”): she will do her own Madame Web.

Read more:

Isabela Merced (from “Dora and the Lost City”), Sydney Sweeney (from the “Euphoria” series) and Celeste O’Connor (from “Ghostbusters: Beyond”) and Tahar Rahim (from the series “Paradise and the Serpent”) are also confirmed in the cast.

The screenplay will be written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. The two also sign “Morbius”, another “Spider-Man” spin-off. The direction will be in charge of SJ Clarksonfrom the series “Succession” and “Jessica Jones”.

Other works by Emma Roberts

Recently, the actress Emma Roberts did a job as a producer – working behind the camera on the series “First Death”, developed for Netflix. The public is rooting for the platform to renew for season 2. About that, Emma already produces the telefilm “Betches”.

As an actress, she was this year in the horror film “Abandoned”. She also has three other feature films shot – “Maybe I Do”, “Saurus City” and “About Fate” – and one to be shot, “Returns”.