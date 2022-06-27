Emma Roberts joins the cast of the film Madame Web, with Dakota Johnson Rolling Stone

In addition to Emma Roberts and Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney is also confirmed in the cast of Madame Web

the production of Madame Webfilm of the character that appears in the comics of the Spider man, continues to grow. This Monday, 27, an article from Variety confirmed the integration of Emma Roberts in the production starring Dakota Johnsonin Fifty Shades of grey (2015).

In addition to Roberts and Johnsonthe list also includes Sydney Sweeneystar of euphoria and white lotuslike this Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced and Tahar Rahim. the long of Madame Web serves as an origin story for the character, who is a clairvoyant with psychic abilities that allows her to see into the spider world itself – also has telepathy and astral projection as abilities.

The production is more an adaptation of secondary characters from the stories of the Spider man in the comics by Sony. This project had a few theatrical releases: with Venom (2018), Venom: Time of Carnage (2021) and morbius (2022). It’s worth remembering how a movie Kraven the Hunterstarring Aaron Johnsonis in the filming stage.

Meet Madame Web

According to information from Varietya Sony signed a contract with the British director SJ Clarkson to direct the spin-off film of a character from Spider mana Madame Web. The film would be part of the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Charactersknown as the productions in the world of Neighborhood Friend out of MCU.

Also according to the site, the alter ego of Madame Web would be Julia Carpenterold Spider Woman. So far, no cast has been hired and the Sony wants to hire a high-profile Hollywood actress for the role, such as Amy Adams and Charlize Theron.

As the character, in addition to the comics, made few appearances in the stories, she is unknown to a large part of the public. Discover below the Madame Webone of the most mysterious characters in the universe of Spider man.

Character origin and powers

Created by John Romita Jr. and Dennis O’Neil, Madame Webwhose alter ego was Cassandra Webb, is an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis, weakness, and rapid fatigue of muscles that are under voluntary control. After the diagnosis, she was connected to a system that helped her stay alive, designed by Jonathan Webb. The creation was formed by a series of tubes that, together, formed a spider’s web.

Even without a good physical condition, she is a very powerful mutant, who possesses powers such as telepathy, precognition and clairvoyance.

