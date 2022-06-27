Endrick reaches final stage before going to Palmeiras professional | palm trees

Endrick has been part of the under-20 team since last season. Even in a phase above the base of Palmeiras, the striker had a personal request answered to play in the Copa do Brasil under-17, getting the title and the top scorer of the tournament. It was the achievement that was missing for him to have at least one cup in each of the five categories below the first team.

The next step is the signing of the first professional contract with Verdão and the end of the season in the under-20 team, opening the possibility of being called by Abel Ferreira to integrate the main squad from 2023.

– Football is what I love, it’s what I think about every day. I feel happy playing and that’s how I want to continue, happy and bringing happiness to the people I love – said the striker, through the press office, to ge.

With the title of the Copa do Brasil sub-17 won, Endrick achieved a feat that only two other players have in the history of Palmeiras: having titles for all categories of the base.

At Palmeiras since 2017, Endrick has seven titles divided by the under-11, under-13, under-15, under-17 and under-20 categories. Defender Gabriel Vareta and midfielder Luis Guilherme, companions of the striker, are the other players with the same feat.

– First of all, this title is proof of the strength of Palmeiras. Whether in the professional or in the base, we see that the mentality is the same. I believe this is a result of the great work that everyone does at the club – said Endrick.

In addition to titles, Endrick adds up good numbers when it comes to netting. In 113 official games in his career, the striker has scored 87 goals.

Endrick’s titles at Palmeiras’ base Year Title Category 2017 Paulista championship Under-11 2018 Paulista championship Under-13 2019 Paulista championship Under-15 2021 Paulista championship Under-15 2021 Paulista championship Under-20 2022 Sao Paulo Cup Under-20 2022 Brazil’s Cup Under-17

Maturation in the under-20s before promotion

Endrick should spend the rest of the season playing for the under-20 team, which will have Paulista, Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil on the calendar – the tendency is for the striker to play only in national competitions.

Now with the reinforcement of Endrick, Palmeiras occupies the vice-leadership of Group A of the under-20 Brasileirão, with two victories and one defeat after three rounds. Champion in 2018, Verdão seeks the second national title in the category.

Palmeiras’ next commitment in the Brazilian under-20 will be on Saturday, at 3 pm, against Atlético-MG, away from home.

The idea is that Endrick will have opportunities in the professional squad throughout 2023. Promotion and use this season is unlikely, even more so after the arrivals of Merentiel and López, who can be used from July, increasing Abel Ferreira’s options on the attack.

As soon as he turns 16, on July 21, Endrick will sign a professional contract for a period of three years and a termination penalty of 60 million euros (R$ 308.9 million). Currently, the striker has only one training bond with Palmeiras, valid until 2025 and a fine of around R$110 million.

The striker has lived with speculation about the possible interest of big clubs in Europe. Despite the harassment, Palmeiras believes and bets on a career plan for the player within the club, at least until the age of 18 and the possibility of negotiating abroad.

It is also the player’s desire to build a history in the professional team. Endrick wants to leave a legacy at Palmeiras before considering a move to Europe. In addition, the idea is also to get even closer to the Brazilian team and appear on a list of players called up to compete in the Paris Olympics in 2024.

– I hope to continue winning titles here at Palmeiras. I want to make history. I am very grateful to everything, especially to God, for blessing and protecting me every step of my life – said the striker.

