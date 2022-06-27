Energy prices are causing chaos in Asia. Here’s why the rest of the world should be concerned

ANALYSIS. Rising prices are forcing emergency measures in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh – and in wealthy countries like Australia. And compromising carbon reduction targets in big energy consumers like India

In Sri Lanka, people queue for miles to fill up a tank of fuel. In Bangladesh, stores close at 8 pm to conserve energy. In India and Pakistan, power cuts force schools to close, businesses to close and residents to sweat without air conditioning, through deadly heatwaves in which temperatures reach 40 degrees Celsius.

These are just some of the more visible scenes unfolding in the Asia-Pacific region, where several countries face their worst energy crisis in years – and are grappling with growing discontent and instability caused by the rising cost of living.

In Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the sense of crisis is palpable. Public anger has already caused a wave of ministerial resignations in Colombo and contributed to the downfall of Imran Khan as prime minister in Islamabad.

However, many suspect that the political balance has only just begun; both countries were forced to take desperate measures, going hat in hand to the International Monetary Fund and introducing shorter workweeks in an effort to save energy. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka’s economy had “completely collapsed”.

Elsewhere in the region, signs of trouble may be less obvious, but they can still have far-reaching consequences. Even in relatively wealthy countries like Australia, economic concerns are starting to surface as consumers feel higher energy bills.

Wholesale electricity prices in the first quarter of 2022 increased by 141% compared to last year; Households are being urged to reduce consumption and on 15 June – for the first time – the Australian government indefinitely suspended the national electricity market in a bid to lower prices, ease pressure on the energy supply chain and prevent blackouts. .

But it is the experience of India, where energy demand has recently reached record levels, that most clearly illustrates why this is a global rather than a regional crisis.

Having suffered widespread disruptions amid record temperatures, the world’s third-largest carbon emitter announced on May 28 that state-owned company Coal India will import coal for the first time since 2015.

What is causing the problem?

While each of these countries faces a unique set of circumstances, all have been hit by the twin effects of the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine – two unpredictable events that have turned their previously reasonable heads over supply lines and security. and, in the process, plunged the world of economic planning into chaos.

At the root, experts say, the problem lies in a growing mismatch between supply and demand.

Over the past few years, the pandemic has kept energy demand unusually low, with global electricity consumption falling by more than 3% in the first quarter of 2020 as lockdowns and other restrictions kept workers at home, cars off the roads and ships stuck in ports.

But now, as nations begin to put the pandemic behind their backs, demand for fuel is on the rise — and sudden competition is pushing coal, oil and gas prices to record levels.

Turbo-charging this trend is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world’s third-largest oil producer and second-largest exporter of crude. With the United States and many of its allies sanctioning Russian oil and gas, many countries have been left to look for alternative sources – further heating up competition for limited supplies.

“Energy demand has recovered very quickly from the coronavirus and faster than supply,” said Samantha Gross, director of the Energy and Climate Security Initiative at the Brookings Institute.

“So we saw high prices even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine (but then there was) a real shock to energy supply. Various actions taken in response are really a challenge for the world’s energy supply.”

Why Asia?

While the price of energy imports has risen dramatically across the world, with international coal prices five times higher than a year ago and natural gas prices up to 10 times higher than last year, experts say there is reasons why some Asian economies – particularly importing and developing ones – were hit hardest.

“If you’re a country, especially an emerging economy like Sri Lanka that has to buy these goods, you have to buy oil, you have to buy natural gas, this is a real struggle,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

“You pay a lot more for the things you need, but the things you sell haven’t gone up in price. So you’re spending a lot more money trying to buy the same things to keep your economy going.”

Poorer countries that are still developing or newly industrialized are simply less able to compete with deeper rivals — and the more they need to import, the bigger their problem, said Antoine Halff, senior research associate at the Center on Global Energy Policy. from Columbia University.

“Pakistan certainly fits there. Sri Lanka fits there too,” he said. “They are suffering from rising prices, but they are also suffering from supply. They have to pay more for their energy supply and in some countries, like Pakistan, they really have a hard time getting energy.”

The canary in the coal mine

This dynamic is behind the increasingly chaotic scenes unfolding in these countries.

Just a week ago, Sri Lanka’s energy minister said it was a matter of days before the country ran out of fuel. That grim warning came as queues at gas stations in Colombo stretched up to 3 kilometers and in many cities clashes broke out between the police and the public.

It’s almost as if everyday life itself is closing in. On Monday, public sector offices, government schools and government-approved private schools were closed for at least two weeks. Public sector workers were told to take Fridays off for the next three months – with the suggestion that they use the time to grow their own food.

Pakistan has also had to reduce its working week – from six to five days – although that could only make the situation worse. Its six-day week, just recently introduced, was supposed to improve productivity and boost the economy.

Instead, daily power cuts of 220 million for at least a month and shopping centers and restaurants in the largest Pakistani city of Karachi were advised to close early to save fuel.

The country’s energy supply is nearly 5,000 megawatts below demand – a shortfall that, according to some estimates, could power between 2 and 5 million homes.

As Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on 7 June: “We are facing a serious crisis.”

Any notion that such problems are a matter only for the poorest and least developed nations is dispelled by the experience of Australia – a country that has one of the highest levels of global average wealth per adult.

Since May, “País da Sorte” has been running without 25% of its coal-based power capacity – partly due to planned maintenance outages, but also because supply disruptions and rising prices have caused unplanned outages.

Like their counterparts in Pakistan and Bangladesh, Australians are now being urged to save, with Energy Minister Chris Bowen recently asking families in New South Wales, which includes Sydney, not to use electricity for two hours a day. night.

A bigger problem ahead

The way these nations respond may be stirring up an even bigger problem than rising prices.

Under public pressure, governments and politicians may be tempted to revert to cheaper, dirtier forms of energy such as coal, regardless of the effect on climate change.

And there are signs that this may have already started.

In Australia, the federal government’s Energy Security Council has proposed that all electricity generators, including coal-fired ones, be paid to maintain extra capacity on the national grid in an attempt to avoid power cuts. And the New South Wales government used emergency powers to redirect coal from mines in the state to local generators rather than abroad.

Both measures have been criticized by those who accuse the government of betraying its commitment to renewable energy.

In India, a country of 1.3 billion people that relies on coal for about 70% of its power generation, New Delhi’s decision to increase coal imports is likely to have even more profound environmental effects.

Scientists say a drastic reduction in coal mining is needed to limit the worst effects of global warming, but this will be difficult to achieve without the input of one of the world’s biggest carbon emitters.

“Any country, be it India, be it Germany, be it the US, if they double any type of fossil fuel, it’s going to eat up the carbon budget. This is a global problem,” said Sandeep Pai, senior research leader at the US Energy Program. Center for Strategic and International Studies.

While Pai said India’s decision could only be a “temporary reaction to the crisis”, if within a year or two countries continued to rely on coal, it would significantly affect the war on global warming.

“If these actions happen, it will consume the carbon budget that is already shrinking in India and the 1.5 or 2 degree target will become increasingly difficult,” Pai said, referring to the Agreement’s objective. Paris climate to keep the average global temperature rise between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius.

If the temperature rise exceeds this range, even temporarily, the scientists suggest that some of the resulting changes to the planet could be irreversible.

As Pai said, “India’s scale, size and demand means that if we really double coal, then we’re going to have a really serious problem from a climate perspective.”

Top photo: Members of Congress from South Kolkata District join a demonstration against rising fuel prices in Kolkata, India on June 2nd.