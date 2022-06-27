Enjoy the discount! POCO X4 GT officially goes on sale on AliExpress

Officially launched last week, the new POCO X4 GT can now be purchased at a discount on AliExpress retailer.
This is a great opportunity for those who want to take home a smartphone with great specifications and low price.
Want to know more? Then come with us!
screen and design
With a flashy design and good construction, the POCO X4 GT is a smartphone that has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen. This panel has FHD+ resolution and supports refresh rate up to 144 Hz.
In addition, it has a maximum brightness of 650 nits and still has Dolby Vision technology to deliver great quality images in media consumption.
POCO X4 GT has a fingerprint reader on the side and supports 5G connection.
For contactless payments, the user can count on the presence of NFC, and there is even the much-acclaimed P2 input for wired headphones.
cameras
On the rear set of cameras, the POCO X4 GT stands out for having a 64 MP main sensor with OIS. According to the manufacturer, it can record great images in all environments and even in low-light scenarios thanks to the presence of a night mode.
The ultrawide sensor has 8 MP to help you take pictures of landscapes, while the 2 MP macro achieves good details of smaller items.
The smartphone also brings a series of photographic adjustments to capture the best photos, in addition to supporting video recording in 4K resolution.
technical specifications
Announced with a focus on the public that needs a good smartphone for games and other daily activities, the POCO X4 GT hits the market with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. The chipset works together with 8 GB of RAM (LPDDR5) and 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage (UFS 3.1).
The user can also count on a 5,080 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging (included in the box). Finally, the operating system is Android 12 and it runs under the well-known MIUI 13.
The smartphone has a dual-band WiFi 6 connection and Bluetooth 5.3.
POCO X4 GT
- Screen: 6.6-inch IPS LCD with 2460×1080 resolution and 144Hz
- Platform: MediaTek 8100
- RAM: 8 GB
- Storage: 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1
- Front camera: 16 MP
- Triple main camera:
- 64 MP primary sensor with OIS
- 8 MP ultrawide sensor
- 2 MP macro sensor
- Fingerprint sensor on the side, infrared, NFC, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 3.5mm input and 5G
- 5,080mAh battery with 67W charging
- Operating System: MIUI 13 based on Android 12
buy at a discount
If you want a POCO X4 GT, it is now possible to find the device on launch sale on AliExpress.
|Version
|Price
|coupon
|Final price
|8GB + 128GB
|$349
|CCPOCO
|$265
|8GB + 256GB
|$399
|CCPOCO
|$305
Buy the POCO X4 GT by clicking here
