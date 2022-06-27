Enjoy the discount! POCO X4 GT officially goes on sale on AliExpress

Officially launched last week, the new POCO X4 GT can now be purchased at a discount on AliExpress retailer.

This is a great opportunity for those who want to take home a smartphone with great specifications and low price.

Want to know more? Then come with us!



screen and design

With a flashy design and good construction, the POCO X4 GT is a smartphone that has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen. This panel has FHD+ resolution and supports refresh rate up to 144 Hz.

In addition, it has a maximum brightness of 650 nits and still has Dolby Vision technology to deliver great quality images in media consumption.

POCO X4 GT has a fingerprint reader on the side and supports 5G connection.

For contactless payments, the user can count on the presence of NFC, and there is even the much-acclaimed P2 input for wired headphones.

cameras

On the rear set of cameras, the POCO X4 GT stands out for having a 64 MP main sensor with OIS. According to the manufacturer, it can record great images in all environments and even in low-light scenarios thanks to the presence of a night mode.

The ultrawide sensor has 8 MP to help you take pictures of landscapes, while the 2 MP macro achieves good details of smaller items.

The smartphone also brings a series of photographic adjustments to capture the best photos, in addition to supporting video recording in 4K resolution.

technical specifications


Announced with a focus on the public that needs a good smartphone for games and other daily activities, the POCO X4 GT hits the market with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. The chipset works together with 8 GB of RAM (LPDDR5) and 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage (UFS 3.1).

The user can also count on a 5,080 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging (included in the box). Finally, the operating system is Android 12 and it runs under the well-known MIUI 13.

The smartphone has a dual-band WiFi 6 connection and Bluetooth 5.3.

POCO X4 GT

  • Screen: 6.6-inch IPS LCD with 2460×1080 resolution and 144Hz

  • Platform: MediaTek 8100

  • RAM: 8 GB

  • Storage: 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1

  • Front camera: 16 MP

  • Triple main camera:
    • 64 MP primary sensor with OIS

    • 8 MP ultrawide sensor

    • 2 MP macro sensor

  • Fingerprint sensor on the side, infrared, NFC, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 3.5mm input and 5G

  • 5,080mAh battery with 67W charging

  • Operating System: MIUI 13 based on Android 12

buy at a discount


If you want a POCO X4 GT, it is now possible to find the device on launch sale on AliExpress.






Version Price coupon Final price
8GB + 128GB $349 CCPOCO $265
8GB + 256GB $399 CCPOCO $305

Buy the POCO X4 GT by clicking here

Source link

