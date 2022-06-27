Escape from Alcatraz: 3 questions still unanswered after 60 years

Admin 3 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Clarence Anglin, Frank Morris and John Anglin escaped from Alcatraz in 1962
photo caption,

Clarence Anglin, Frank Morris and John Anglin escaped from Alcatraz in 1962

Three bank robbers proved that Alcatraz’s security could be broken.

In 1934, the US model prison was installed on a small island in the North Pacific.

It was so isolated that it would be impossible for detainees to cross the waters of San Francisco Bay and survive an escape attempt.

However, John Anglin, Clarence Anglin and Frank Morris took their chances to flee on the night of June 11, 1962.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Putin will make first trip abroad since the start of the war in Ukraine – News

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit two small former Soviet states in Central …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved